Tragic consequences of a hit-and-run in Munich: a mother and a two-year-old child die

In Germany, a child and her mother died of severe injuries sustained as a result of a car running over people in Munich. This is reported by the German public broadcaster Tagesschau, UNN reports.

Details

On Saturday, February 15, Tagesschau, citing the Bavarian State Criminal Investigation Office, reported that refers to a two-year-old girl and her 37-year-old mother.

It is noted that before that, doctors reported that both were in critical condition.

Recall

On February 13, in the center of Munich, a car drove into a crowd of participants in the Verdi strike, 28 people were injured. The driver, a 24-year-old Afghan, was detained, and authorities do not rule out a terrorist attack.

The number of injured in a car attack in Munich has increased to 36: among them a child