Tragic consequences of a hit-and-run in Munich: a mother and a two-year-old child die

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 18295 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 59531 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 83483 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 108479 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 82324 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119270 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101479 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113123 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116764 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154574 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 96184 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 64351 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 33792 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 95739 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 56486 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 108467 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119259 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154567 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145094 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177373 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 56486 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 95739 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134654 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136559 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164754 views
Tragic consequences of a hit-and-run in Munich: a mother and a two-year-old child die

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33000 views

In Germany, a 37-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter died after being hit by a car while participating in a strike in Munich. The incident occurred on February 13, with a total of 36 people injured.

In Germany, a child and her mother died of severe injuries sustained as a result of a car running over people in Munich. This is reported by the German public broadcaster Tagesschau, UNN reports.

Details

On Saturday, February 15, Tagesschau, citing the Bavarian State Criminal Investigation Office, reported that refers to a two-year-old girl and her 37-year-old mother.

It is noted that before that, doctors reported that both were in critical condition.

Recall

On February 13, in the center of Munich, a car drove into a crowd of participants in the Verdi strike, 28 people were injured. The driver, a 24-year-old Afghan, was detained, and authorities do not rule out a terrorist attack.

The number of injured in a car attack in Munich has increased to 36: among them a child14.02.25, 12:06 • 27678 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
munichMunich
germanyGermany

