The number of injured in a car attack in Munich has increased to 36: among them a child

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 16504 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 57649 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 81589 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107967 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 81091 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118928 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101415 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113115 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116756 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154326 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 94687 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 62791 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 31935 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 93717 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 54437 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107967 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118928 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154326 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144871 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177165 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 54437 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 93717 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134611 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136522 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164717 views
The number of injured in a car attack in Munich has increased to 36: among them a child

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27678 views

The suspected attack in Munich resulted in 36 injuries, two of them in serious condition. Among the seriously injured is a 2-year-old girl who is in the intensive care unit.

According to police, the number of victims of a suspected attack when a car drove into a crowd in Munich has increased to 36 people, UNN reports citing Die Welt.

Details

Two of the victims were seriously injured, including a child, Munich police vice president Christian Huber said at a press conference

The two-year-old girl at the Hauner Children's Hospital is in serious condition in the intensive care unit, a spokesman for the LMU clinic in Munich said earlier.

The LMU clinic treated a total of 14 wounded. Some patients were seriously injured, and four reportedly had to undergo immediate surgery.

A car runs into a crowd in Munich: no information on the ethnicity of the victims is available13.02.25, 16:35 • 146178 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
munichMunich

