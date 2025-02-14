The number of injured in a car attack in Munich has increased to 36: among them a child

According to police, the number of victims of a suspected attack when a car drove into a crowd in Munich has increased to 36 people, UNN reports citing Die Welt.

Details

Two of the victims were seriously injured, including a child, Munich police vice president Christian Huber said at a press conference

The two-year-old girl at the Hauner Children's Hospital is in serious condition in the intensive care unit, a spokesman for the LMU clinic in Munich said earlier.

The LMU clinic treated a total of 14 wounded. Some patients were seriously injured, and four reportedly had to undergo immediate surgery.

A car runs into a crowd in Munich: no information on the ethnicity of the victims is available