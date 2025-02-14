The number of injured in a car attack in Munich has increased to 36: among them a child
The suspected attack in Munich resulted in 36 injuries, two of them in serious condition. Among the seriously injured is a 2-year-old girl who is in the intensive care unit.
According to police, the number of victims of a suspected attack when a car drove into a crowd in Munich has increased to 36 people, UNN reports citing Die Welt.
Two of the victims were seriously injured, including a child, Munich police vice president Christian Huber said at a press conference
The two-year-old girl at the Hauner Children's Hospital is in serious condition in the intensive care unit, a spokesman for the LMU clinic in Munich said earlier.
The LMU clinic treated a total of 14 wounded. Some patients were seriously injured, and four reportedly had to undergo immediate surgery.
