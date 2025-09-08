$41.350.00
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 22247 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 06:34 AM • 37363 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 47540 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 64874 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 74741 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 109924 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 92608 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 53739 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 57911 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Traffic movement changed in Kyiv due to elimination of consequences of Russian shelling - KMDA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

In Kyiv, the public transport scheme has been changed due to the elimination of the consequences of the Russian attack on Yakuba Kolasa Street. Trolleybus route No. 41 has been closed, a temporary bus route has been organized, and bus route No. 90 operates according to a modified scheme.

Traffic movement changed in Kyiv due to elimination of consequences of Russian shelling - KMDA

In the capital, work continues to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack on Yakuba Kolasa Street. In connection with this, the public transport scheme has been changed. This was reported by KMDA, transmits UNN.

Details 

Trolleybus route No. 41 is closed. For passengers, a temporary bus route No. 41 tr. has been organized: Sviatoshyn metro station – Sviatoshynska Street – Zhmerynska Street – Dmytro Chyzhivskyi Street – Yakuba Kolasa Street – Tuluzy Street.

In addition, bus route No. 90 operates according to a changed scheme: Zhmerynska Street – Dmytro Chyzhivskyi Street – Yakuba Kolasa Street – Hnata Yury Street, then – along the main route.

Recall

On the night of September 7, Russia attacked the capital of Ukraine. The consequences of the enemy shelling were recorded in different districts of the city. Currently, 3 deaths are known.

Ukrzaliznytsia changes routes in Poltava region due to consequences of Russian attacks07.09.25, 09:20 • 7014 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyKyiv
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv