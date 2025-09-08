Traffic movement changed in Kyiv due to elimination of consequences of Russian shelling - KMDA

In the capital, work continues to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack on Yakuba Kolasa Street. In connection with this, the public transport scheme has been changed. This was reported by KMDA, transmits UNN.

Trolleybus route No. 41 is closed. For passengers, a temporary bus route No. 41 tr. has been organized: Sviatoshyn metro station – Sviatoshynska Street – Zhmerynska Street – Dmytro Chyzhivskyi Street – Yakuba Kolasa Street – Tuluzy Street.

In addition, bus route No. 90 operates according to a changed scheme: Zhmerynska Street – Dmytro Chyzhivskyi Street – Yakuba Kolasa Street – Hnata Yury Street, then – along the main route.

On the night of September 7, Russia attacked the capital of Ukraine. The consequences of the enemy shelling were recorded in different districts of the city. Currently, 3 deaths are known.

