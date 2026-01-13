Traffic complicated on Kyiv-Chop highway in Zhytomyr region due to accident: details

$43.260.18
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
07:21 AM • 9190 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 23156 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 40165 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 30709 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 30679 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 49856 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 22450 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 23232 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 52396 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Strikes on Kharkiv suburbs: death toll risesJanuary 13, 12:39 AM • 21182 views
"Reward for the aggressor": Croatian PM urged Ukraine never to de jure abandon its territoriesJanuary 13, 01:12 AM • 7672 views
Britain will not send troops to Ukraine without security guarantees - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed ForcesJanuary 13, 02:17 AM • 16606 views
"White Angel" police helped a man with a dog reach his wife, who had evacuated earlierVideoJanuary 13, 04:01 AM • 4752 views
Parliamentary committee supported the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU on the second attempt08:16 AM • 8956 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhoto10:02 AM • 1684 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 49856 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 46317 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 52396 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 48111 views
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 39681 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 34875 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 40298 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 42204 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 98320 views
Traffic complicated on Kyiv-Chop highway in Zhytomyr region due to accident: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

An accident occurred at km 138 of the M-06 Kyiv — Chop highway near the village of Svityn. Traffic is partially complicated in both directions, operating in reverse.

Traffic complicated on Kyiv-Chop highway in Zhytomyr region due to accident: details

In Zhytomyr region, traffic on the international Kyiv-Chop highway is complicated due to a road accident, the patrol police of Ukraine warned drivers, writes UNN.

Zhytomyr region. A road accident occurred at km 138 of the M-06 Kyiv-Chop highway (near the village of Svityn, Zhytomyr region). Traffic is partially complicated in both directions: it is carried out in reverse.

- the patrol officers reported.

The circumstances of the incident are being established.

"Dear road users, please be understanding of temporary inconveniences, plan your routes in advance, taking into account the restrictions. Strictly adhere to traffic rules," the patrol police emphasized.

Road accidents with victims increased by 11%: top roads with the highest number of accidents04.10.24, 09:28 • 27192 views

Julia Shramko

Kyiv