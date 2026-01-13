Traffic complicated on Kyiv-Chop highway in Zhytomyr region due to accident: details

In Zhytomyr region, traffic on the international Kyiv-Chop highway is complicated due to a road accident, the patrol police of Ukraine warned drivers, writes UNN.

Zhytomyr region. A road accident occurred at km 138 of the M-06 Kyiv-Chop highway (near the village of Svityn, Zhytomyr region). Traffic is partially complicated in both directions: it is carried out in reverse. - the patrol officers reported.

The circumstances of the incident are being established.

"Dear road users, please be understanding of temporary inconveniences, plan your routes in advance, taking into account the restrictions. Strictly adhere to traffic rules," the patrol police emphasized.

