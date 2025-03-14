Trade tensions push gold to a historic record of $3000

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16763 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107377 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169020 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106506 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343049 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173499 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144825 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196113 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124839 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108151 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Trade tensions push gold to a historic record of $3000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24627 views

The price of gold is rising due to concerns about Trump's customs policy and geopolitical instability. Experts predict further increases in the price of the precious metal.

Trade tensions push gold to a historic record of $3000

An ounce of gold has reached the $3,000 mark for the first time, taking advantage of geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

UNN reports with reference to Вloomberg.

Gold rose to a record high, approaching $3,000 an ounce. The historical achievement in the price tag per ounce of gold is connected with concern over the aggressive customs policy of US President Donald Trump.

Context

The Republican president recently threatened to impose a 200% duty on European wine and other alcoholic beverages, a direct response to the 50% tariffs imposed by the European Union on exports of American goods, including American whiskey, in response to the US's 25% taxes on steel and aluminum.

Trump's threat to impose a 200% tariff on European wines: France and Spain have reacted14.03.25, 02:32 • 87702 views

Gold continues its way to record price levels

The precious metal continued its significant annual increase, which was recorded in 2024, supported by purchases by central banks, inflows of funds into exchange-traded funds, and bank forecasts.

Global inventories in ETF secured with ingots have increased to approximately 2,687 tons, which is the highest figure since November 2023, and banks predict further growth, including a target of $3,500 per ounce in the second quarter.

 - writes Вloomberg.

"We are ready to enrich you": Trump promises Greenland "golden mountains" if it joins the USA10.03.25, 07:21 • 22319 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the World
