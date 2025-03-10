"We are ready to enrich you": Trump promises Greenland "golden mountains" if it joins the USA
Donald Trump stated his readiness to invest millions of dollars in Greenland and create new jobs. The USA supports the island's right to determine its future and is ready to welcome it into the state.
The head of the White House, Donald Trump, promises to enrich the people of Greenland if the island joins the USA. He stated this on his social media Truth Social, reports UNN.
At the same time, Trump reminded of his own words during a recent speech before Congress.
The United States strongly supports the people of Greenland's the right to determine their own future
He assured that the USA will continue to ensure the security of Greenland, "as we have done since World War II."
"We are ready to invest billions of dollars to create new jobs and make you rich - and if you so choose, we welcome you to be a part of the greatest nation anywhere in the world - the United States of America," - summarized Trump.
Last week during a speech before Congress, Trump expressed interest in the possible joining of Greenland to the USA. He emphasized that the island has strategic importance for the American military and may become part of the United States in the future.
Earlier, the leading party of Greenland stated that the renewed interest of the USA has strengthened the movement for the independence of Greenland and its position in future negotiations about separation from Denmark.
