"We are ready to enrich you": Trump promises Greenland "golden mountains" if it joins the USA

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 18383 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 110325 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170811 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107543 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343950 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173875 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145102 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196180 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124929 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108177 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

+9°
1m/s
60%
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 18383 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87311 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 110325 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160642 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21705 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24809 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38836 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47430 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135984 views
"We are ready to enrich you": Trump promises Greenland "golden mountains" if it joins the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22319 views

Donald Trump stated his readiness to invest millions of dollars in Greenland and create new jobs. The USA supports the island's right to determine its future and is ready to welcome it into the state.

"We are ready to enrich you": Trump promises Greenland "golden mountains" if it joins the USA

The head of the White House, Donald Trump, promises to enrich the people of Greenland if the island joins the USA. He stated this on his social media Truth Social, reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, Trump reminded of his own words during a recent speech before Congress.

The United States strongly supports the people of Greenland's the right to determine their own future

- wrote the President of the USA.

He assured that the USA will continue to ensure the security of Greenland, "as we have done since World War II."

"We are ready to invest billions of dollars to create new jobs and make you rich - and if you so choose, we welcome you to be a part of the greatest nation anywhere in the world - the United States of America," - summarized Trump.

Recall

Last week during a speech before Congress, Trump expressed interest in the possible joining of Greenland to the USA. He emphasized that the island has strategic importance for the American military and may become part of the United States in the future.

Earlier, the leading party of Greenland stated that the renewed interest of the USA has strengthened the movement for the independence of Greenland and its position in future negotiations about separation from Denmark.

EU and NATO discuss Greenland strategy after Trump's announcement: plans for joint action with the US in the Arctic region04.02.25, 10:36 • 25227 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
