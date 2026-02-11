Toyota unveiled its first electric three-row crossover

Automaker Toyota is updating its arsenal of crossovers (SUVs), introducing a new version of one of the most popular three-row vehicles. The 2027 Toyota Highlander replaces the current fourth-generation model, Motor1.com reports, writes UNN.

Details

The new Highlander reportedly boasts a "fresh" design, a completely updated interior, and a host of new technologies. But perhaps most importantly is what's under the hood of the new Highlander - or rather, what's not there. For the first time in its history, the Toyota Highlander is fully electric. This is Toyota's first three-row electric vehicle.

Toyota offers two versions of the 2027 Highlander EV: XLE and Limited. The XLE model comes with front-wheel and all-wheel drive, with two battery pack options to choose from. The Limited model is only available with all-wheel drive.

The base XLE version is equipped with a 77.0 kWh battery and a single electric motor with 221 horsepower, 198 pound-feet (268.5 Nm) of torque, and a range of 287 miles (462 km). When upgrading to the XLE AWD version with the standard 77.0 kWh battery, power increases to 338 hp and 328 pound-feet (444.7 Nm). This additional power, however, reduces the range to 270 miles (435 km) on a single charge.

Upgrading to the larger 95.8 kWh battery in the most premium XLE AWD version or the Limited model (which comes standard with all-wheel drive and a larger battery) increases the total range to 320 miles (515 km). However, even with the larger battery, power remains at 338 hp and 328 pound-feet (444.7 Nm).

Both versions come standard with a North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging port. The Highlander EV also features vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology, which can power external devices or serve as a backup power source in emergencies.

The new Highlander EV, the publication writes, looks stunning for a three-row crossover. It features sharp lines, wide fenders, full-length LED daytime running lights, and semi-recessed door handles, creating a sleek, aerodynamic look. Toyota's signature Hammerhead headlights and grille are also present on the front of the new Highlander.

The Highlander uses advanced technologies: a 14-inch central touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with full-screen navigation. Device charging is provided in all three rows, an optional panoramic glass roof - the largest in the Toyota lineup - and even customizable interior lighting with 64 color options.

SofTex artificial leather is the standard material for all three rows of seats. Heated front seats are also standard, and ventilated front seats are available as an option. Buyers also get heated second-row seats for an additional charge.

Toyota has not yet provided full data on cargo and passenger space, but the automaker specified that the third row folds completely flat. In this case, the cargo volume behind the second row of seats reaches 45.0 cubic feet (1.3 cubic meters).

Safety remains a cornerstone for the Highlander and all Toyota models thanks to the standard Toyota Safety Sense 4.0 (TSS 4.0) system. These include:

pre-collision system with pedestrian detection;

dynamic radar cruise control across the full speed range;

lane departure warning system with steering assist function;

lane keeping assist system;

road sign recognition system;

driving assist system.

In addition, the Highlander is equipped with the Toyota Star Safety System, a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert, front and rear parking assist with automatic braking, and a host of other technologies such as a smart key, rear seat reminder, and even a hill start assist system.

