Tourist or spy: in Latvia, citizens are advised to be vigilant about untidily dressed people with backpacks

The Latvian Defence Intelligence and Security Service has published its annual threat assessment and called on its citizens to be especially vigilant against suspicious individuals who may turn out to be Russian or Belarusian spies or saboteurs. This applies in particular to so-called "tourists" - untidy people with backpacks, survival gear or radios.

This is reported by UNN with a link to The New York Times.

Details

The agency explains that such individuals may be disguised as travelers, but are actually collecting information or conducting reconnaissance. They may have tourist equipment, sports equipment, radios, etc., the agency said.

Particular attention should be paid to those who show excessive interest in infrastructure, ask about political views, photograph strategic sites or speak broken Latvian.

All this demonstrates increased concern related to the war in Ukraine - the report says.

The threat of enemy agents infiltrating, although not clearly scaled, is taken seriously in a country that has long been part of the Soviet space and is still wary of Russia, the publication notes.

Latvian intelligence also encourages citizens to take seriously people with incomprehensible documents, foreign currency, maps or GPS devices.

According to intelligence services, spies can even pose as employees of humanitarian organizations, including the Red Cross or the United Nations.

Former US National Security Council adviser Hans Binnendijk notes that Latvia, like other Baltic countries, is taking proactive measures in response to the threats of hybrid warfare from Russia - from cyberattacks and disinformation to potential military aggression.

There is a general feeling that after the end of the war in Ukraine, Russia will be able to reorient its forces. And then the question arises - will NATO still be strong enough to contain it? - the expert notes.

Against the background of threats, Latvia is not only strengthening its internal security, but also taking decisive steps on the international stage. Thus, in April, the country voted to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention on the prohibition of anti-personnel mines, explaining this by the need to protect against possible aggression. Following Latvia, Lithuania adopted a similar decision.

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the Baltic countries stepped up their defense initiatives. Finland and Sweden, which had adhered to a policy of neutrality for decades, also decided to join NATO

All this indicates a growing regional concern due to the actions of the Kremlin, the publication concludes.

Finland has definitively banned Russians from buying real estate