Tomorrow, there will be no electricity restrictions for the population in Ukraine – only for businesses

On Monday, electricity supply for businesses will be restricted in all regions of Ukraine, starting from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM. This was reported by Ukrenergo, writes UNN.

Tomorrow, March 30, power restriction schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM. - the message says.

It is noted that the reason for the restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 9.2 billion for the protection of 245 critical infrastructure facilities - Svyrydenko