The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 9.2 billion for the protection of 245 critical infrastructure facilities - Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 9.2 billion for the protection of 245 critical infrastructure facilities in non-frontline regions as part of preparations for the next winter. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

Details

As the head of the government noted, out of the total amount, UAH 5.2 billion will be directed to the Recovery Agency for the protection of large energy facilities. Another UAH 3.5 billion will be received by individual regions for the construction of protective structures for distribution substations, transformers, gas distribution stations, and other critical infrastructure facilities.

In addition, "Ukrzaliznytsia" will receive UAH 528 million to strengthen the protection of its own facilities. According to Svyrydenko, the aforementioned funds will cover 30% of the funding needs for the identified facilities and a share of the debt for already started works.

We must prepare for winter now. We are doing this as part of the implementation of the Regional Resilience Plans. Priorities are the protection of energy facilities, the development of distributed generation, the provision of additional power sources for heat and water supply facilities, as well as the decentralization of heat supply. - Svyrydenko stated.

Recall

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko reported that the Cabinet of Ministers presented a resilience plan for UAH 61.6 billion. This plan provides for the protection of critical infrastructure and 200 MW of generation. The head of the government instructed to finalize the document on heat supply by April 2026.