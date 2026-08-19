Andrii Sybiha has headed Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the third time

The Verkhovna Rada reappointed Andrii Sybiha as Minister of Foreign Affairs for the third time, UNN reports, citing the parliamentary session.

Details

Draft Resolution No. 15524 "On the Appointment of Sybiha A.I. as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine" was supported by 266 members of parliament.

Addendum

As the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated, Andrii Sybiha identified three key priorities for the work of the foreign policy agency, including:

A just peace;

Accession to the EU and NATO;

The global Ukrainian community.

Context

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, which automatically entailed the resignation of the entire government.

In accordance with Article 114 of the Constitution of Ukraine, the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs are appointed by the Verkhovna Rada upon the submission of the President of Ukraine.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Serhii Koretskyi as Ukraine's new Prime Minister, replacing Yuliia Svyrydenko, who had been dismissed from the position.

That same day, the Verkhovna Rada appointed a new Cabinet of Ministers headed by Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi.

On July 17, the government appointed Andrii Sybiha as acting Minister of Foreign Affairs.

On July 20, Sybiha assumed his duties.

We remind you

On September 4, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Andrii Sybiha as head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On July 17, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada reappointed Andrii Sybiha as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.