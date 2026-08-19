Andrii Sybiha has headed Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the third time

$44.780.0851.830.02
ukenru
08:59 PM • 6500 views
"It was worth it": one of the co-organizers of the protests in support of Fedorov announced their end
07:07 PM • 13577 views
The government suspended the chair of the supervisory board of Sense Bank and initiated the suspension of the chair of the management board — Koretskyi
04:44 PM • 22414 views
Mudra was notified of suspicion but was not detained — lawyer
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 38375 views
A Raccoon at Home: Why This Cute Animal Can Become a Serious Challenge for Its Owner
August 19, 02:50 PM • 30800 views
As a result of the enemy attack on Zhytomyr, two police officers were killed and at least 20 people were injuredPhoto
August 19, 01:40 PM • 28370 views
The Volkswagen driver was notified of suspicion over the crash at a bus stop in KyivPhotoVideo
August 19, 11:27 AM • 30970 views
Heat of up to +37° will return later this week, forecasters say
August 19, 10:46 AM • 30124 views
The FP-7 ballistic missile with a range of up to 300 km will be ready to carry out strikes at the end of September – Fire Point CEO Iryna Terekh
August 19, 10:34 AM • 20906 views
The Verkhovna Rada appointed Yevhenii Khmara as Minister of Defense of Ukraine
August 19, 10:29 AM • 20170 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: another 103 Ukrainian soldiers have been returned from Russian captivityPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
2m/s
67%
747mm
Popular news
There were not enough votes in the Verkhovna Rada to strip two MPs of their mandatesAugust 19, 11:43 AM • 19071 views
Where do gnats come from in an apartment, and how can you get rid of them quickly?August 19, 02:55 PM • 33619 views
Ramina Eskhakzai announced her engagement to a servicemanPhotoAugust 19, 03:30 PM • 25420 views
Salaries and combat payments for military personnel in 2026: who can expect what amounts04:55 PM • 17796 views
As a result of the Russian attack on Zhytomyr, the number of injured has risen to 40; the Interior Ministry named the deceased police officersPhoto06:50 PM • 9354 views
Publications
Salaries and combat payments for military personnel in 2026: who can expect what amounts04:55 PM • 17851 views
A Raccoon at Home: Why This Cute Animal Can Become a Serious Challenge for Its Owner
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 38386 views
Where do gnats come from in an apartment, and how can you get rid of them quickly?August 19, 02:55 PM • 33676 views
Which foods lower cholesterol, and which can raise itAugust 19, 11:19 AM • 48347 views
BEB reform is stalled: after the failed re-certification of its leadership, a full review and relaunch of public oversight are needed
Exclusive
August 19, 08:02 AM • 46843 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeff Bezos
Kim Jong Un
Iryna Mudra
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zhytomyr
Europe
South Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ramina Eskhakzai announced her engagement to a servicemanPhotoAugust 19, 03:30 PM • 25468 views
Tom Holland could earn over $100 million for the new "Spider-Man"August 19, 06:00 AM • 55201 views
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 91712 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 96028 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 102636 views
Actual
Gold
Bild
Film
ATACMS
Technology

Andrii Sybiha has headed Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the third time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18151 views

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Andrii Sybiha as Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs for the third time. Previously, he temporarily served as acting head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Andrii Sybiha has headed Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the third time

The Verkhovna Rada reappointed Andrii Sybiha as Minister of Foreign Affairs for the third time, UNN reports, citing the parliamentary session.

Details

Draft Resolution No. 15524 "On the Appointment of Sybiha A.I. as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine" was supported by 266 members of parliament.

Addendum

As the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated, Andrii Sybiha identified three key priorities for the work of the foreign policy agency, including:

  • A just peace;
    • Accession to the EU and NATO;
      • The global Ukrainian community.

        Context

        On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, which automatically entailed the resignation of the entire government.

        In accordance with Article 114 of the Constitution of Ukraine, the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs are appointed by the Verkhovna Rada upon the submission of the President of Ukraine.

        On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Serhii Koretskyi as Ukraine's new Prime Minister, replacing Yuliia Svyrydenko, who had been dismissed from the position.

        That same day, the Verkhovna Rada appointed a new Cabinet of Ministers headed by Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi.

        On July 17, the government appointed Andrii Sybiha as acting Minister of Foreign Affairs.

        On July 20, Sybiha assumed his duties.

        We remind you

        On September 4, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Andrii Sybiha as head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

        On July 17, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada reappointed Andrii Sybiha as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        SocietyPolitics
        Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
        Yuliia Svyrydenko
        Verkhovna Rada
        Ukraine