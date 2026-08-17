Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their home

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez got married on August 11 in the living room of their home in Portugal, choosing an intimate ceremony instead of a large-scale celebration. The couple told Vogue about it in an interview cited by E! Online, reports UNN.

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The wedding took place exactly 10 years after the couple first met. Rodríguez explained that they wanted to spend the day in the place most familiar to their family — among their children and in the atmosphere of everyday life.

We decided to do it in the living room of our home here, where we have breakfast, lunch and dinner, and where we live the reality of our lives. I want the children, 30 years from now, to think: "Something wonderful happened at this table — our parents' wedding vows" — Rodríguez said.

The couple is planning a grand celebration

According to Rodríguez, as a child she dreamed of a lavish wedding with a castle, a carriage, a long dress and a diamond crown. Over time, her views changed, and now she values privacy and closeness with her family above all.

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When I was a little girl, I dreamed of the biggest castle, the biggest carriage, the longest dress, a crown full of diamonds. And now I say: no. I want something intimate, with my partner and our children, at home — she said.

Ronaldo called the ceremony a special day spent in an ordinary atmosphere. At the same time, Rodríguez noted that in the future they plan to organize a larger celebration for family and friends.

In the future, we will have a lavish wedding, so we can celebrate with family and friends — she said.

After the ceremony, the couple went to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fátima, where a priest blessed their marriage.

It was exactly as I had imagined it. Here, filled with love, and with our family playing the most important leading role. I couldn't hold back my tears — Rodríguez shared.

The couple is raising five children: Cristiano Jr., twins Eva Maria and Mateo, as well as Alana Martina and Bella. Their son Ángel died in 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo married Georgina Rodríguez after 10 years of dating