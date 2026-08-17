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Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's wedding

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6090 views

Vogue magazine published footage from the wedding of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez, which took place on August 11. The couple got married at home wearing Gucci outfits.

Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's wedding
Photo: instagram.com/georginagio

Fashion magazine Vogue shared footage from the wedding of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez, UNN reports.

Details

"Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are married! For weeks, the internet was full of speculation — about the date, the venue, and the guest list. (Among the celebrities invited were everyone from Rio Ferdinand to Rihanna.) Ultimately, the couple's wedding took place on a symbolic date: August 11, the 10th anniversary of their first meeting at a Gucci store in Madrid. Instead of a lavish celebration, the couple, who have more than 750 million Instagram followers, got married in their living room, wearing Gucci by Demna", the magazine reports.

"It was exactly as I had imagined it", Georgina noted.

Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their home17.08.26, 04:05 • 28965 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite