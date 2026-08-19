Which foods lower cholesterol, and which can raise it

Cholesterol is often perceived solely as a substance that is dangerous to the body. In fact, it is extremely important for cell function, hormone synthesis, vitamin D production and normal digestion; however, a problem arises when its level goes beyond the normal range. Nutrition plays a significant role in this. UNN will explain in more detail what should be added to the diet more often and which foods should be consumed with greater caution.

What is cholesterol, and does the body need it?

Cholesterol is involved in many processes in the body. It is a component of cell membranes and is needed to produce hormones; it also plays a role in the production of bile acids and vitamin D. This substance is also important for the functioning of the nervous, immune and reproductive systems.

However, excess cholesterol can negatively affect health. In particular, elevated levels may be associated with the development of atherosclerosis, in which cholesterol plaques accumulate on the walls of blood vessels, increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease, heart attack and stroke.

In the blood, the levels of high- and low-density lipoproteins—HDL and LDL, respectively—are assessed, among other things. HDL is called good cholesterol, while LDL is called bad cholesterol. It is important to monitor both indicators.

Cholesterol levels are influenced by more than just diet. Genetic factors may also cause elevated levels, and disorders of fat metabolism may be hereditary in some cases.

Foods that should be added to the diet more often

A diet for elevated cholesterol does not mean that you need to completely give up fats or remove all animal products from your menu. It is important to consider the composition of the diet as a whole and more often choose foods that contain fiber and plant-based fats. Vegetables, fruits and berries can form the basis of the diet, since plant foods not only contain no cholesterol, but are also a source of fiber and pectin.

Vegetables, fruits and berries also promote normal digestion and have a positive effect on the condition of blood vessels.

On average, you can consume about 500 grams of vegetables and greens and 200–300 grams of fruit per day; however, the exact recommended intake of proteins, fats and carbohydrates is determined individually.

Another important component of the diet is fiber—it helps reduce low-density lipoprotein levels. For an adult, the approximate daily requirement for dietary fiber is about 25 grams. In addition, whole-grain cereals also contain fiber and glucans, which help lower LDL levels and reduce its absorption in the intestines.

Nuts and seeds also contain fats, fiber, vitamins and minerals and may help reduce LDL levels in the blood. Unlike animal fats, vegetable oils contain no cholesterol, so olive, flaxseed, pumpkin-seed and unrefined sunflower oils can be used freely in the diet. At the same time, a plant-based product does not automatically mean that it can be consumed without restrictions. For example, palm and coconut oils contain no cholesterol but are high in saturated fats.

Which foods can raise cholesterol levels?

The greatest attention should be paid to foods high in cholesterol, saturated fats and trans fats. If they are regularly present in the diet in large quantities, this may negatively affect the lipid profile. In particular, some organ meats contain very high levels of cholesterol. For example, 100 g of pork and beef brains may contain between 1,300 and 3,000 mg of cholesterol. Chicken liver contains about 490–520 mg, kidneys contain 350–500 mg, while beef liver and salmon roe contain about 300 mg.

Chicken hearts also contain about 150–170 mg of cholesterol per 100 g. Incidentally, even a single egg yolk contains about 180 mg of cholesterol.

Fatty cuts of pork are also among the foods high in cholesterol—about 380 mg per 100 g. You should also be more cautious with high-fat dairy products. One hundred grams of clarified butter contains about 280 mg of cholesterol, while butter contains about 220 mg. Cream with 33% fat contains about 66 mg, 18% cottage cheese about 60 mg, and 20% sour cream about 52 mg of cholesterol. At the same time, high-fat hard cheese contains about 100–110 mg of cholesterol per 100 g. In soft cheeses, this figure is lower—an average of 35 to 70 mg. Therefore, when choosing dairy products, it is recommended to give preference to options with moderate fat content.

Processed foods constitute a separate category of cholesterol-containing products. These include sausages, fast food, deep-fried foods, some types of ice cream, cakes, and pastries—everything we love so much. However, for example, the amount of cholesterol in sausages depends on their composition, but on average it may be 80–140 mg per 100 g. Products that should be limited also include mayonnaise and some store-bought sauces. Some amount of saturated fat and cholesterol may also be found in commercially baked goods—doughnuts, cakes, pastries, cookies, and products made from shortcrust and puff pastry. This category also includes some candies and cookies with fondant and confectionery glaze.

Fast food and snacks should also be consumed in moderation, especially hot dogs with fatty sausages, burgers with pork patties, and chips.

What to change in your daily menu

To maintain normal cholesterol levels, it is important not simply to eliminate certain foods but to change the balance among different food groups. One basic principle is to try to include vegetables in every meal. You should also regularly add sources of fiber: legumes, whole grains, vegetables, fruits, berries, nuts, and seeds. Fatty meat and offal should be limited, while dairy products are best chosen with medium or moderate fat content. For example, instead of 20% sour cream, you can choose 10%, and instead of whole milk, milk with 2.5% fat.

Who especially needs to monitor their cholesterol

Controlling this indicator is especially important for people whose diets regularly include fast food. Monitoring cholesterol levels is also recommended for people with a high body mass index, those over 50, people with a sedentary lifestyle, smokers, and those with diabetes, hypertension, endocrine diseases, and certain chronic gastrointestinal disorders, particularly those associated with the gallbladder. At the same time, you should not independently eliminate all foods containing cholesterol completely. The body needs it for the normal functioning of cells, the hormonal system, and the nervous and reproductive systems, so if you want to improve your health through diet, be sure to consult a doctor beforehand.

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