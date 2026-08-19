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Where do gnats come from in an apartment, and how can you get rid of them quickly?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34580 views

Gnats are attracted to overripe fruit, moisture, and soil in flowerpots. First eliminate the source, then use vinegar traps.

Where do gnats come from in an apartment, and how can you get rid of them quickly?

If you notice only a few tiny gnats in the kitchen in the morning, there will be significantly more of them by the end of the day. They are most often attracted by overripe fruit, food scraps, moisture, and soil in plant pots. UNN will tell you more about why gnats appear in the home and what can help get rid of them without unnecessary effort.

Why gnats choose the kitchen

The appearance of small insects in an apartment does not necessarily mean that the home is dirty. It is often enough to leave a fruit that has begun to spoil, fail to take out the garbage on time, or leave moisture in the sink to create favorable conditions for gnats. Fruit flies—drosophila—are the most common insects found in kitchens. They are attracted by the smells of fruits, vegetables, sweet products, and anything that has begun to ferment. Even small remnants of wine, yogurt, or juice can become a source of food for the insects. Another possibility is gnats that live in the soil of houseplants; they appear where the soil remains excessively moist and organic residues create conditions for larvae to develop. Potential places where insects can breed also include wet sponges and kitchen cloths, sink drains, garbage, plant pots, aquariums, and other damp areas.

Where they get into the apartment from

Gnats can appear along with purchased vegetables and fruit. Insect eggs may remain on their surfaces and develop very quickly in warm conditions. Another route is from outside. Small insects can enter the home through open windows, ventilation systems, or other openings. If gnats have appeared near plant pots, the cause may be the plants themselves. For example, excessive watering creates a damp environment in which these insects can reproduce. Therefore, the fight against gnats should begin not with traps, but by finding the place where they are breeding. Spoiled products should be thrown away, the garbage should be taken out, and the kitchen and sink drain should be thoroughly cleaned. It is also worth checking cupboards containing grains and other places where food waste may remain. If the problem is related to houseplants, attention should be paid to the soil’s moisture level and watering frequency.

How to get rid of gnats in the kitchen

Once the source of the gnats has been removed, simple traps can be used. One common option is apple cider vinegar with a small amount of soap. To make it, pour water into a small container, add apple cider vinegar, and a little liquid soap or dishwashing detergent. The smell of vinegar attracts the gnats, while the soapy solution prevents them from escaping the liquid.

Another simple trap is a container with overripe fruit covered with plastic wrap containing small holes, which can be made with a skewer or toothpick. The insects get inside, but it is difficult for them to get back out. It should be noted that such traps need to be renewed regularly and placed precisely where clusters of insects have already been observed.For repelling gnats at home, strong odors are also used. Plants and spices that can be used include basil, mint, rosemary, wormwood, cloves, thyme, and lavender. Another option is garlic. Several crushed cloves can be left in places where gnats fly most often.

However, even the simplest traps will be ineffective if a source of insect breeding remains in the apartment. Therefore, it is important to regularly check fruit and vegetables after purchase and store them properly. At the same time, kitchen sponges and cloths should be replaced in a timely manner, and the sink should be cleaned regularly.

If there are too many gnats

When home methods do not help, ready-made insecticides and sticky traps are used to combat the insects. Chemical products require caution, especially in the kitchen and in homes where there are children or pets. When there are large numbers of insects, professional pest control is also used. It is carried out after identifying the places where the gnats are breeding; special equipment and professional products may be used for the treatment.

Alla Kiosak

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