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The Volkswagen driver was notified of suspicion over the crash at a bus stop in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28542 views

A Volkswagen collided with a minibus and crashed into a bus stop on Chokolivskyi Boulevard. Two women were killed and four people were injured.

The Volkswagen driver was notified of suspicion over the crash at a bus stop in Kyiv

The 23-year-old Volkswagen driver was notified of suspicion over a fatal traffic accident on Chokolivskyi Boulevard in Kyiv, where the car crashed into a minibus and a bus stop, killing two people, the Kyiv police department said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The 23-year-old Volkswagen driver who caused the fatal accident on Chokolivskyi Boulevard has been notified of suspicion

- Kyiv police reported

The offender’s actions were classified under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of road safety or transport operation rules by persons driving vehicles, which resulted in the deaths of several people.

Context

According to police, at around 9 a.m. today, the suspect was driving in the public transport lane and collided with a route bus while changing lanes, after which he crashed into a bus stop where people were present.

Traffic accident at a bus stop in Kyiv: two dead, 4 injured, driver detained19.08.26, 10:28 • 18427 views

"As a result of the accident, two women aged 35 and 52 died, and four more people were injured. Doctors are currently fighting for the life of a 24-year-old man who sustained severe injuries," the statement said.

Investigators also filed a motion with the court seeking to impose pretrial detention on the suspect

- police stated.

The article provides for up to 10 years of imprisonment.

Traffic accident at a bus stop in Kyiv: Interior Minister shows footage of the moment of the collision19.08.26, 10:46 • 14853 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
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