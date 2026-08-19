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The Verkhovna Rada appointed Yevhenii Khmara as Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1174 views

The Verkhovna Rada approved the appointment of Yevhenii Khmara as Minister of Defense of Ukraine. The day before, he stated that he would become a civilian before the vote.

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Yevhenii Khmara as Minister of Defense of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Yevhenii Khmara as the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports, citing the parliamentary session.

Details

Draft Resolution No. 15523 "On the Appointment of Khmara Y.L. as Minister of Defense of Ukraine" was supported by 312 people's deputies.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine also dismissed Yevhenii Khmara from his position at his own request and revoked the decision to assign him the duties of head of the ministry.

Supplement

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, which automatically led to the resignation of the entire government.

According to Article 114 of the Constitution of Ukraine, the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs are appointed by the Verkhovna Rada upon the submission of the President of Ukraine.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Serhii Koretskyi as the new Prime Minister of Ukraine, replacing Yuliia Svyrydenko, who had been dismissed from the position.

That same day, the Verkhovna Rada appointed a new Cabinet of Ministers headed by Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi.

That evening, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Yevhenii Khmara to perform the duties of Minister of Defense, continue reforming the defense sector, and ensure all those results for Ukraine.

On July 17, the government appointed Yevhenii Khmara Deputy Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Defense.

According to Article 15 of the Law "On National Security of Ukraine," the Minister of Defense is appointed by the Verkhovna Rada upon the submission of the President of Ukraine from among civilians, which already makes Khmara's appointment as minister impossible, as it would contradict the law.

The day before, Khmara confirmed that by the time the Verkhovna Rada voted on his candidacy for the position of Minister of Defense, he would already be a civilian.

Khmara will retire from military service to head the Ministry of Defense — when to expect the appointment18.08.26, 20:43 • 59313 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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