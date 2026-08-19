Heat of up to +37° will return later this week, forecasters say

Strong heat will return to Ukraine later this week, with temperatures reaching up to +37 degrees, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported, according to UNN.

Details

According to the forecast, on August 20–22, short-term rain and thunderstorms are expected in some places in the northern part of the country, while there will be no precipitation elsewhere.

The wind will be southwesterly, 7–12 m/s; on the afternoon of August 20, gusts of 15–20 m/s are expected in some places in the western and northern regions.

Temperatures will be 12–20° at night and 27–34° during the day; on August 21 in the southwest of the country and on August 22 in most regions, there will be intense heat of 35–37° in some places - the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported.

Respite from heat - forecasters issued forecast for August 19