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A break from the heat — forecasters issue a forecast for August 19

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

An atmospheric front will bring rainy weather to Ukraine on August 19, followed by cooler conditions; air temperatures will not exceed 30 degrees Celsius.

A break from the heat — forecasters issue a forecast for August 19

An atmospheric front will bring rainy weather to Ukraine on August 19, followed by cooler conditions; air temperatures will not exceed 30 degrees Celsius, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported, UNN writes.

On August 19, unstable weather in most regions will be determined by an atmospheric front, which will cause fluctuations in atmospheric pressure and humidity. Cooler air will spread from the west behind the front, so we can expect a brief respite from the heat: a cool night and comfortable daytime temperatures; it will be warmest in the south and east of the country

- forecasters reported.

According to the forecast, today will be cloudy with clear spells. At night, in most northern, central, and southern regions, and during the day in the east and southeast of the country, there will be occasional showers and thunderstorms; there will be no precipitation elsewhere.

The wind will be predominantly westerly, at 5–10 m/s.

Temperatures will be 9–14° at night, 13–18° in the south and southeast; 21–26° during the day, reaching up to 30° in the far east of the country.

Drought amid the heat may damage crops and the sowing of winter crops - Ukrhydrometeorological Center13.08.26, 11:44 • 10214 views

Julia Shramko

Weather and environment