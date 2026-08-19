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A fire covering approximately 5,000 square meters has been reported at the Progress plant, which was hit by Flamingo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1880 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the striking of the production workshop for assembling engines for Soyuz-type launch vehicles and the aircraft maintenance workshop of JSC "Aviakor – Aviation Plant"

A fire covering approximately 5,000 square meters has been reported at the Progress plant, which was hit by Flamingo

The Progress Rocket and Space Center was hit by FP-5 Flamingo cruise missiles on August 15.  The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the strike caused a fire at the plant covering approximately 5,000 m², UNN writes. 

"During the analysis of additional data, the August 15, 2026, strike on the production workshop for assembling engines for Soyuz-type launch vehicles and the aircraft maintenance workshop of JSC Aviakor – Aviation Plant was confirmed. In addition, a fire covering approximately 5,000 m² was recorded as a result of the strike on the Progress Rocket and Space Center in Samara, Samara Region, Russian Federation," the General Staff said in a statement. 

The Progress Rocket and Space Center is one of the key enterprises in Russia’s rocket and space industry, involved in the production of the Soyuz family of launch vehicles. The enterprise’s products are used, among other things, to place spacecraft into orbit and deploy Russian satellite communications constellations in the interests of the Russian army. This also includes satellites from the Rassvet project. 

"The destruction of facilities of this level significantly reduces the military and technological capabilities of the Russian aggressor," the General Staff emphasized. 

OSINT analysts reported that, as a result of the strike by Flamingo missiles, a crater 85 meters long and 35 meters wide was formed. 

Claims about "10 out of 11 downed Flamingo missiles" are an element of Russian information and psychological operations, not a confirmed fact – military expert18.08.26, 12:59 • 41992 views

The hit struck Building 106A. It is part of the production complex for Soyuz launch vehicles. Building 106A operates under a high cleanroom classification: onboard electrical equipment, instruments, and printed circuit boards are installed here—in effect, the launch vehicle’s "nervous system": the control system, cable network, and instrumentation compartment.  Building 106B, which houses final assembly, is located nearby. Analysts emphasize that this is a high-class cleanroom, and contamination by combustion products means requalifying the clean zones, recertifying the production process, and conducting repeated dust-control inspections—months, not weeks. 

Against the backdrop of the confirmed strikes on Russian missile production facilities by Flamingo missiles, Russians are already comparing it with the Tomahawk missile. In terms of flight range and warhead weight, the Ukrainian missile manufactured by Fire Point even surpasses the American one—creating significant problems for the Russian rear and forcing the enemy to resort to information countermeasures and actively promote the claim that the FP-5 is not highly effective at overcoming air-defense systems. At the same time, in the case of Progress alone, the missiles had to cover at least 900 km to reach the target—that is, pass through air-defense systems along the entire route.  

Stopping “Rassvet”: how the strike on the Progress plant affects Russia’s space program 15.08.26, 17:03 • 122608 views

Yevhen Tsarenko

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