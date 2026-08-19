There were not enough votes in the Verkhovna Rada to strip two MPs of their mandates





The Verkhovna Rada failed to secure the required number of votes for the early termination of the parliamentary mandates of Andrii Zhupanyn and Ostap Shypailo. This was reported by Member of Parliament of Ukraine Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to UNN.

Details

A total of 211 MPs voted for the early termination of Andrii Zhupanyn’s mandate. A total of 218 parliamentarians voted for Ostap Shypailo to relinquish his mandate.

"The Rada did not allow Andrii Zhupanyn (211) and Ostap Shypailo (218) to relinquish their mandates as Members of Parliament of Ukraine," the MP said.

For the early termination of a Member of Parliament’s mandate, the Verkhovna Rada must receive at least 226 votes.

Let us recall

On August 18, two MPs from the "Servant of the People" party, Andrii Zhupanyn and Ostap Shypailo, submitted statements to relinquish their mandates. Shypailo had previously voted for bills that drew criticism.