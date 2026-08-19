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Ramina Eskhakzai announced her engagement to a serviceman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25807 views

Journalist Ramina Eskhakzai spoke about her engagement in an interview with Viva. Her chosen partner is a serviceman and a Hero of Ukraine; his face is concealed.

Ramina Eskhakzai announced her engagement to a serviceman

Journalist Ramina Eshakzai announced her engagement to a serviceman. She spoke about her personal life in an exclusive interview with Viva and became the subject of the magazine’s digital cover, reports UNN.

Journalist Ramina Eshakzai, who is used to asking others candid questions, is answering them herself this time. She told Viva! about her engagement to a serviceman 

– the publication writes.

In the interview, Ramina Eshakzai explained exactly how she received a marriage proposal from her beloved a month ago.

We were having dinner on the ocean shore (we were there on a holiday together), and then he suggested going for a walk. Suddenly, he took out a ring and asked whether I would spend my whole life with him. Of course, I was happy, but for some reason even more so for the guy—that he had dared to do it 

– the interviewer recounted.

The journalist does not hide the fact that she had guessed about the proposal several days before it happened.

I felt that he would ask me to marry him because he had already said at some point that he had made up his mind and had even asked me for my ring size. Besides, he gets along well with my mother, and I understood that when he decided to propose—she would probably help him. A few days before that, we had our anniversary, and I even expected it might happen then. In short, I had my suspicions, but I did not know that everything would happen that very evening. By the way, he chose the ring for me himself, according to his own taste 

– Ramina says.

At the same time, almost nothing is currently known about the girl’s chosen partner, and in photos of them together, the man’s face is concealed for security reasons, as he is a serviceman. Nevertheless, while talking about her beloved, the journalist did share several facts from his life.

I was immediately captivated by the way he performs his duties as a serviceman, and impressed by his professional training. Professionals inspire me in general. And when I see that a person is doing something at the limits of human capabilities, I of course applaud standing up. And, of course, I was impressed by his story: an ordinary boy from a village, whom his teachers "predicted" would end up in prison, took up sports, then joined the army, and worked his way from infantryman to Hero of Ukraine. That deserves tremendous respect! 

– Ramina Eshakzai emphasized.

We remind you

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez got married in a civil ceremony in Cascais. The couple announced their marriage on Instagram, posting a photo of their wedding rings. 

Alla Kiosak

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