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Tomorrow, schedules will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine — how many groups will be without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 978 views

In Ukraine, hourly power outages for all consumers and restrictions for industry will be in effect from 06:00 to 23:59. The reason is Russian attacks.

Tomorrow, schedules will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine — how many groups will be without electricity

In some regions of Ukraine, outage schedules will be in effect tomorrow. Ukrenergo reported that 1 to 2 groups of consumers will be without power, UNN reports.

How consumption restrictions will be applied:

• 06:00 – 23:59 – capacity restriction schedules for industry; 

• 06:00 – 23:59 – hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers (affecting 1 to 2 groups). 

Ukrenergo reported that the reason for introducing the restrictions is the aftermath of massive Russian attacks on energy facilities.

When power is restored according to the schedule, please consume electricity sparingly 

- the company concluded.

Energy infrastructure in 7 regions came under Russian attack - where outages are occurring20.10.26, 10:54 • 4550 views

Antonina Tumanova

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