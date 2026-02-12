Tomorrow, power outages are planned across Ukraine: what restrictions will be in effect

$43.030.06
Exclusive
04:21 PM • 5720 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
04:03 PM • 11077 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
02:09 PM • 12622 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
01:47 PM • 16725 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 18150 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 20401 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 22272 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 28185 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 74063 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 49332 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhoto02:29 PM
The Rada is preparing election scenarios during the war and is already promising the first document02:42 PM
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases

Exclusive

February 11, 09:00 AM
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 76504 views
Andriy Sybiha
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
Milan
Brussels
United States
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhoto02:29 PM
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM
Technology
Social network
Starlink
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136

Tomorrow, power outages are planned across Ukraine: what restrictions will be in effect

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

On February 13, hourly power outage schedules and power limitations for industrial consumers will be applied throughout Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.

Tomorrow, power outages are planned across Ukraine: what restrictions will be in effect

Tomorrow, power outages are planned throughout the day in all regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, February 13, hourly power outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied throughout the day in all regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

According to the company, the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of the oblenergo in your region.

- the message says.

Russia deliberately attacked energy infrastructure, Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipro experience heating disruptions, up to 300,000 Odesa residents without water12.02.26, 10:06

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine