Tomorrow, power outages are planned across Ukraine: what restrictions will be in effect

Tomorrow, power outages are planned throughout the day in all regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, February 13, hourly power outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied throughout the day in all regions of Ukraine. - the message says.

According to the company, the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of the oblenergo in your region. - the message says.

Russia deliberately attacked energy infrastructure, Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipro experience heating disruptions, up to 300,000 Odesa residents without water