Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine 7 March 2026

Tomorrow, starting at 8:00 AM, power outage schedules will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, March 8, from 08:00 until the end of the day, hourly outage schedules and hourly outage schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in some regions of Ukraine. - the message says.

According to the company, the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. - Ukrenergo summarized.

