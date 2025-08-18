Trump: We are not at the end of the road yet, but the war must be stopped

US President Donald Trump stated that the current meeting is not decisive for reaching an agreement on the war in Ukraine. He said this during a meeting with Zelenskyy. The politician expressed hope that everything would end "well for everyone," writes UNN.

Today's meeting does not mean whether there will be an agreement or not. I wouldn't say that we are at the end of the road yet. People are being killed, we must stop this. Many people were killed last week. This has been going on for almost 4 years now - Trump said.

He added that he prefers for all this to "end well for everyone" and once again emphasized that the war is mostly due to the policies of his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Earlier, UNN wrote that a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States began in the Oval Office of the White House. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump are already making their first statements.

