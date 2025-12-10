Today, discussions with the US on Ukraine's reconstruction and the finalization of the document on ending the war will continue - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that negotiations with the American side would continue today regarding a document detailing the process of Ukraine's reconstruction and economic development after the full-scale war ends, while finalizing a fundamental document on the parameters for ending hostilities. Zelenskyy wrote about this on his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

Details

The head of state emphasized that Kyiv continues to work on these issues 24/7 with all partners to determine viable and realistic steps to end the war, and "everything must be reliable and worthy for Ukraine."

We continue to communicate with all our partners on a daily basis, virtually 24/7, to determine viable and realistic steps to end the war. Everything must be reliable and worthy for Ukraine. Today's schedule includes a conversation with the American side regarding a document that will detail the process of Ukraine's reconstruction and economic development after the war – wrote the president.

In addition, Zelenskyy emphasized that tomorrow's schedule includes a meeting in the format of the Coalition of the Willing, and work to guarantee future security and prevent a repeat of Russian aggression.

The head of state noted that the week could bring news for everyone and for ending the bloodshed, and that Ukraine proceeds from the premise that peace has no alternative.

