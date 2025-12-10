Today, discussions with the US on Ukraine's reconstruction and the finalization of the document on ending the war will continue - Zelenskyy

$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 252 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 4222 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM • 9102 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM • 11943 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
11:35 AM • 12023 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
11:00 AM • 12225 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 20030 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:28 AM • 16494 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 27098 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 41895 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1.3m/s
86%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 33665 views
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WPDecember 10, 07:35 AM • 20690 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 19376 views
In Kyiv, after reports of Kadenyuk's son's death, police confirmed: a man's body with stab wounds was foundPhoto08:37 AM • 10789 views
The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operationPhoto09:17 AM • 13270 views
Publications
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification01:56 PM • 1488 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo12:17 PM • 11943 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 20030 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 33761 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fishDecember 9, 03:34 PM • 69404 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Keir Starmer
Andrius Kubilius
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Great Britain
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets01:37 PM • 1510 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhoto12:35 PM • 2774 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideo12:19 PM • 2910 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhoto10:30 AM • 5328 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 19451 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The New York Times

Today, discussions with the US on Ukraine's reconstruction and the finalization of the document on ending the war will continue - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the continuation of negotiations with the American side regarding Ukraine's reconstruction and economic development. A fundamental document on the parameters for ending hostilities is also being finalized.

Today, discussions with the US on Ukraine's reconstruction and the finalization of the document on ending the war will continue - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that negotiations with the American side would continue today regarding a document detailing the process of Ukraine's reconstruction and economic development after the full-scale war ends, while finalizing a fundamental document on the parameters for ending hostilities. Zelenskyy wrote about this on his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

Details 

The head of state emphasized that Kyiv continues to work on these issues 24/7 with all partners to determine viable and realistic steps to end the war, and "everything must be reliable and worthy for Ukraine."

A meeting of the "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine was announced for Thursday: what will be discussed10.12.25, 16:14 • 318 views

We continue to communicate with all our partners on a daily basis, virtually 24/7, to determine viable and realistic steps to end the war. Everything must be reliable and worthy for Ukraine. Today's schedule includes a conversation with the American side regarding a document that will detail the process of Ukraine's reconstruction and economic development after the war 

– wrote the president.

In addition, Zelenskyy emphasized that tomorrow's schedule includes a meeting in the format of the Coalition of the Willing, and work to guarantee future security and prevent a repeat of Russian aggression. 

The head of state noted that the week could bring news for everyone and for ending the bloodshed, and that Ukraine proceeds from the premise that peace has no alternative.

"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions10.12.25, 14:48 • 9100 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
China
Ukraine
Kyiv