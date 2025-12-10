$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
12:48 PM • 614 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM • 3404 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
11:35 AM • 5568 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
11:00 AM • 8442 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 16319 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:28 AM • 15246 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 26525 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 41250 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
December 9, 06:20 PM • 40672 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
December 9, 06:04 PM • 31684 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1m/s
84%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 29109 views
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WP07:35 AM • 18006 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideo07:53 AM • 16053 views
In Kyiv, after reports of Kadenyuk's son's death, police confirmed: a man's body with stab wounds was foundPhoto08:37 AM • 6576 views
The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operationPhoto09:17 AM • 10755 views
Publications
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo12:17 PM • 3412 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 16323 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 29161 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fishDecember 9, 03:34 PM • 66470 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 50997 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Keir Starmer
Andrius Kubilius
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Great Britain
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhoto12:35 PM • 726 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideo12:19 PM • 1092 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhoto10:30 AM • 3592 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideo07:53 AM • 16094 views
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidaysDecember 9, 04:25 PM • 18963 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The New York Times
Tor missile system

"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 622 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky heard a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko, following which he instructed to strengthen monitoring of cooperation between Russia and China. Russian political campaigns aimed at destabilizing Ukraine were also discussed.

"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the briefing by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko, following which he instructed the Foreign Intelligence Service to more closely monitor cooperation between Russia and China, and also received a report on political campaigns launched by Russia, particularly those aimed at destabilizing Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"Briefing by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko. Many details regarding the foreign policy situation around Ukraine and the economic situation in Russia - the dependence of its companies and state system on Chinese investments, technologies, and political priorities," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

As the President reported, "we are observing an intensification of the de-sovereignization of part of Russian territory in favor of China." "This primarily concerns the use of resource-rich lands and the sale of scarce resources to China. We also note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia, particularly in the military industry. Partner intelligence agencies have similar information," Zelenskyy informed.

I instructed the Foreign Intelligence Service to more closely monitor cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in all aspects related to Ukraine's national interests, and in all aspects related to the interests of our partners in Europe and America. Global security should not lose because Russia's appetite for aggression does not diminish.

- Zelenskyy noted.

China does not benefit from a weak Russia, and a Russia that loses - Zelenskyy08.12.25, 22:13 • 6096 views

"Oleh Ivashchenko also reported on the political campaigns launched by Russia, particularly those aimed at destabilizing Ukraine. We will counter and block the activities of all entities that assist the enemy," the President stated.

According to him, "the activity of Ukraine's foreign intelligence in working to return Ukrainian children and exchange prisoners was discussed separately."

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World