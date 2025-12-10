"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the briefing by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko, following which he instructed the Foreign Intelligence Service to more closely monitor cooperation between Russia and China, and also received a report on political campaigns launched by Russia, particularly those aimed at destabilizing Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"Briefing by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko. Many details regarding the foreign policy situation around Ukraine and the economic situation in Russia - the dependence of its companies and state system on Chinese investments, technologies, and political priorities," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

As the President reported, "we are observing an intensification of the de-sovereignization of part of Russian territory in favor of China." "This primarily concerns the use of resource-rich lands and the sale of scarce resources to China. We also note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia, particularly in the military industry. Partner intelligence agencies have similar information," Zelenskyy informed.

I instructed the Foreign Intelligence Service to more closely monitor cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in all aspects related to Ukraine's national interests, and in all aspects related to the interests of our partners in Europe and America. Global security should not lose because Russia's appetite for aggression does not diminish. - Zelenskyy noted.

China does not benefit from a weak Russia, and a Russia that loses - Zelenskyy

"Oleh Ivashchenko also reported on the political campaigns launched by Russia, particularly those aimed at destabilizing Ukraine. We will counter and block the activities of all entities that assist the enemy," the President stated.

According to him, "the activity of Ukraine's foreign intelligence in working to return Ukrainian children and exchange prisoners was discussed separately."