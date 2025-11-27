$42.300.10
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
08:20 AM • 6668 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 16871 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
07:27 AM • 13063 views
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
November 27, 01:49 AM • 34503 views
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
November 26, 03:50 PM • 35342 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 69725 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
November 26, 03:41 PM • 34288 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
November 26, 03:07 PM • 31666 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
November 26, 03:02 PM • 21895 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
To support the ruble and the budget: Russia sells gold from strategic reserves for tens of billions of dollars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1056 views

The Central Bank of Russia has begun direct sales of gold from its reserves on the domestic market. This is aimed at supporting the ruble and covering budget needs.

To support the ruble and the budget: Russia sells gold from strategic reserves for tens of billions of dollars

The Central Bank of the Russian Federation has for the first time begun direct sales of gold from its reserves on the domestic market, opening access to the metal for banks, state-owned companies, and investment structures. This step is intended to support the ruble, ensure corporate liquidity, and cover budget needs amid the rapid depletion of other resources. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

The Central Bank of Russia has for the first time resorted to direct sales of gold from its reserves on the domestic market, opening access to the metal for banks, state-owned companies, and certain investment structures. For the regulator, this is a forced step: gold is effectively becoming a tool to support the ruble, patch up corporate liquidity, and cover budget needs amid the rapid depletion of other resources.

- the report says.

Until 2025, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation did not sell gold to commercial market participants – it only accepted it from the Ministry of Finance, increasing its own reserves. Now, however, the regulator is moving to sell off, while the National Welfare Fund is rapidly losing liquid assets: from $113.5 billion in 2022 to $51.6 billion in 2025. The volume of gold in the fund's structure during this period decreased by 57% – from 405.7 tons to 173.1 tons.

Gold cheaper after record growth amid conflicting Fed signals on December rate cut - Reuters27.11.25, 11:15 • 1436 views

In 2025, sales volumes could reach $30 billion (about 230 tons of gold), and in 2026 – at least $15 billion (115 tons). Such large-scale monetization of reserves accelerates the depletion of stocks, which are already under pressure from sanctions and the decline in available currency instruments.

The strategy of selling gold supposedly allows for prompt budget replenishment and ruble stability, but it creates long-term risks: it deepens the deficit of liquid reserves, makes state finances more dependent on asset sales, and limits opportunities for future interventions. The actual "eating away" of reserves – including gold, which for decades was considered untouchable – underscores how narrowed Moscow's financial space has become under the pressure of sanctions.

Recall

As UNN previously reported, in the third quarter of 2025, Russia's coal industry plunged into systemic imbalances, leading to a persistent crisis, according to the Foreign Intelligence Service. 74% of companies are operating at a loss, and 23% have completely halted production, with the industry's total loss reaching $3.32 billion.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Sanctions
State budget
War in Ukraine
Gold