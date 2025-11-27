$42.300.10
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 8480 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
07:27 AM • 7656 views
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
November 27, 01:49 AM • 30554 views
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
November 26, 03:50 PM • 31615 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 64368 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
November 26, 03:41 PM • 32813 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
November 26, 03:07 PM • 31138 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
November 26, 03:02 PM • 21513 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
November 26, 02:47 PM • 13245 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 8480 views
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified them
November 26, 04:04 PM • 31278 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibility
November 26, 03:49 PM • 64368 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chances
November 26, 02:17 PM • 35832 views
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winter
November 26, 01:53 PM • 35251 views
Gold cheaper after record growth amid conflicting Fed signals on December rate cut - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The price of gold fell by 0.3% to $4,153.49 per ounce, futures fell by 0.5% to $4,150. Investors are taking profits, awaiting the Fed's decision on a rate cut amid conflicting signals.

Gold cheaper after record growth amid conflicting Fed signals on December rate cut - Reuters

Gold edged lower on Thursday due to profit-taking after rising to a near two-week high in the previous session, as investors assessed the possibility of a US interest rate cut in December amid conflicting signals from the Federal Reserve. Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $4,153.49 per ounce as of 06:16 GMT. Gold futures for December delivery fell 0.5% to $4,150 per ounce.

Investors are trying to lock in profits after Wednesday's rally… The Fed is not giving clear signals about further steps, so gold is simply consolidating

- said GoldSilver Central Managing Director Brian Lan.

Conflicting signals on the timing and scale of rate cuts have accelerated hedging through derivatives linked to overnight rates, as investors seek protection from heightened policy uncertainty.

Some Fed officials, including New York Federal Reserve President John Williams and Board of Governors member Christopher Waller, have said that a policy easing in December may be appropriate due to labor market weakness, which is weighing on government bond yields.

Benchmark 10-year US bond yields remained near a one-month low in the previous session.

At the same time, their position contrasts with several regional Fed presidents who advocate for a pause in easing until inflation shows a more convincing approach to the 2% target.

Oil prices fall amid expectations of progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine27.11.25, 09:51 • 1268 views

US rate futures currently price in an 85% chance of a rate cut in December, according to CME FedWatch tool.

Gold, which does not yield interest, typically performs well in low interest rate environments.

Recall

According to fintech expert and co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions Olena Sosedka, the upward trend in gold prices is reinforced by the unstable geopolitical situation in the world.

"Wars, trade conflicts, unpredictable decisions of world leaders – all this creates an atmosphere of constant instability, in which gold becomes a universal insurance. So the jump in the value of gold is not just a financial event, it is a marker of investor confidence in the modern economy. And for the fintech market, this is a clear signal: technology can make finance more convenient, but the basis of trust is always built on simple and understandable values," – summarized Olena Sosedka.

She noted that the current rise in the value of gold is only the tip of the iceberg, because at a global level it indicates investors' preparation for a weakening dollar. The depreciation of the American currency makes gold more accessible to buyers in international markets, which, in turn, increases demand and stimulates further price growth.

The main drivers of stable demand for gold remain central banks, primarily China and Russia. They are actively increasing their gold reserves, effectively implementing a de-dollarization strategy and demonstrating a desire to reduce dependence on the American currency.

Olga Rozgon

