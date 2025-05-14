To force Putin to stop the war, the Russian economy should be "strangled": France calls on the EU to take decisive steps

$41.500.04
Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin
12:09 PM • 20153 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
07:33 AM • 33340 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 59989 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 54156 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 63194 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 145889 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 60510 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 161489 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 88792 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 95120 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

Popular news

The National Security and Defense Council Denounces Fake News Regarding Hungary's Plans to Reclaim Part of Ukrainian Territory

May 14, 04:19 AM • 72363 views

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

May 14, 05:20 AM • 64274 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

08:02 AM • 56642 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 42263 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 38022 views
Publications

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

12:09 PM • 20155 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 39676 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 43960 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

08:02 AM • 58356 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 14, 04:00 AM • 145889 views
UNN Lite

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

11:12 AM • 12466 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

09:18 AM • 17828 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 26699 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 55270 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 113678 views
To force Putin to stop the war, the Russian economy should be "strangled": France calls on the EU to take decisive steps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1388 views

The French Foreign Minister stated that sanctions against Russia are not enough. We need a package of measures that can "strangle" the Russian economy and force Putin to stop the war in Ukraine.

To force Putin to stop the war, the Russian economy should be "strangled": France calls on the EU to take decisive steps

"The impact of sanctions has still been insufficient," reminded Jean-Noël Barrot, the head of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after the EU approved the 17th package of sanctions against Russia. The official believes that the sanctions base should be expanded and a real impact should be made on the Russian economy.

It is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said on Wednesday that the European Union should focus on a new package of sanctions. It should be such a package of measures that will be able to "strangle" the Russian economy and force President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

"Today we are adopting the 17th package of sanctions. We will need to go further, as the sanctions have not yet deterred Vladimir Putin from continuing his aggressive war. We must be prepared to expand the devastating sanctions that can once and for all strangle the Russian economy," Barrot told leading news channel BFM TV.

Reference

The 17th package provides for sanctions against about 200 tankers of the "shadow fleet". The package is expected to be adopted next week by the bloc's foreign ministers.

The package also adds new restrictions for 30 companies engaged in trade in dual-use goods.

75 individuals and legal entities will be included in the list for their connections with the military-industrial complex of Russia

- writes the publication.

Countries also agreed to expand the legal framework of their sanctions against Russian hybrid threats.

It is expected that the EU will be able to sanction ships and fleets involved in the destruction of underwater cables and other manifestations of sabotage. Another 20 organizations and individuals have been added to this list, the material says.

Some European leaders have threatened to impose additional sanctions against Russia if Putin does not agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine. So far, they have faced huge political obstacles - the support of the United States is needed to implement this idea.

The tightening of sanctions also comes against the background that Moscow and Kyiv may hold their first peace talks in Istanbul, Reuters writes.

Let us remind you

The Kremlin stated that the Russian delegation will be waiting for the Ukrainian side in Istanbul on Thursday, May 15. The composition of the delegation is not named.

Donald Trump said that he does not know whether Vladimir Putin will be present at the negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine in Turkey. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

