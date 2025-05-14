To force Putin to stop the war, the Russian economy should be "strangled": France calls on the EU to take decisive steps

"The impact of sanctions has still been insufficient," reminded Jean-Noël Barrot, the head of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after the EU approved the 17th package of sanctions against Russia. The official believes that the sanctions base should be expanded and a real impact should be made on the Russian economy.

It is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said on Wednesday that the European Union should focus on a new package of sanctions. It should be such a package of measures that will be able to "strangle" the Russian economy and force President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

"Today we are adopting the 17th package of sanctions. We will need to go further, as the sanctions have not yet deterred Vladimir Putin from continuing his aggressive war. We must be prepared to expand the devastating sanctions that can once and for all strangle the Russian economy," Barrot told leading news channel BFM TV.

Reference

The 17th package provides for sanctions against about 200 tankers of the "shadow fleet". The package is expected to be adopted next week by the bloc's foreign ministers.

The package also adds new restrictions for 30 companies engaged in trade in dual-use goods.

75 individuals and legal entities will be included in the list for their connections with the military-industrial complex of Russia - writes the publication.

Countries also agreed to expand the legal framework of their sanctions against Russian hybrid threats.

It is expected that the EU will be able to sanction ships and fleets involved in the destruction of underwater cables and other manifestations of sabotage. Another 20 organizations and individuals have been added to this list, the material says.

Some European leaders have threatened to impose additional sanctions against Russia if Putin does not agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine. So far, they have faced huge political obstacles - the support of the United States is needed to implement this idea.

The tightening of sanctions also comes against the background that Moscow and Kyiv may hold their first peace talks in Istanbul, Reuters writes.

Let us remind you

The Kremlin stated that the Russian delegation will be waiting for the Ukrainian side in Istanbul on Thursday, May 15. The composition of the delegation is not named.

Donald Trump said that he does not know whether Vladimir Putin will be present at the negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine in Turkey.