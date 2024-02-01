To defeat the enemy, we must be more mobile in tactics and means - Zaluzhnyi

We must be more mobile in tactics and means to defeat the enemy. This was emphasized by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, who also noted that "technology has an undoubted advantage over tradition," UNN reports citing CNN.

I am convinced that in order to defeat the enemy, we must be more mobile in tactics and means. We need to use our unique experience in combat operations and look for new capabilities and ways to gain an advantage," Zaluzhny emphasized.

According to him, in this context, technology has an undeniable advantage over tradition. They allow to increase the number of non-contact combat operations and, as a result, reduce the level of losses.

"I am confident that the future belongs to the latest technologies that will enable the Armed Forces of Ukraine to conduct effective operations. This is what we at the General Staff have been working on for a long time to radically change strategic approaches, the very philosophy of training and military and political decision-making," Zaluzhnyi summarized.

