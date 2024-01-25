Zaluzhny discussed the possibility of Ukrainian military training in Poland with Polish Chief of General Staff Kukula

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Exclusive

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi briefed his Polish counterpart on the situation at the frontline during a telephone conversation. They discussed mutual strategic interests and potential joint military training in Poland.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi had a telephone conversation with  the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland, General Wieslaw Kukula. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Zaluzhnyi informed his Polish counterpart about the operational situation at the front. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold the defense areas and destroy the occupiers' manpower and equipment.

Zaluzhnyi and Brown discussed the current situation at the front and agreed on issues of mutual strategic interest15.01.24, 21:46 • 30221 view

They also discussed security risks and possible cooperation in the context of Ukrainian-Polish cooperation. In particular, the training of our military in Poland, as well as the exchange of combat experience

- Valeriy Zaluzhny said. 

Addendum

In addition, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine invited General Kukula to Ukraine to work together in brigades and command posts.

He also informed how we counteract enemy missile attacks. In this context, strengthening the capabilities of Ukraine's air defense system is crucial 

- Zaluzhnyi summarized.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi had a telephone conversation with Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee. They discussed the prospects and possibilities of combining the technological efforts of Ukraine and NATO to achieve victory.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

Contact us about advertising