Zaluzhny discussed the possibility of Ukrainian military training in Poland with Polish Chief of General Staff Kukula

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi had a telephone conversation with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland, General Wieslaw Kukula. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Zaluzhnyi informed his Polish counterpart about the operational situation at the front. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold the defense areas and destroy the occupiers' manpower and equipment.

They also discussed security risks and possible cooperation in the context of Ukrainian-Polish cooperation. In particular, the training of our military in Poland, as well as the exchange of combat experience - Valeriy Zaluzhny said.

Addendum

In addition, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine invited General Kukula to Ukraine to work together in brigades and command posts.

He also informed how we counteract enemy missile attacks. In this context, strengthening the capabilities of Ukraine's air defense system is crucial - Zaluzhnyi summarized.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi had a telephone conversation with Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee. They discussed the prospects and possibilities of combining the technological efforts of Ukraine and NATO to achieve victory.