Zaluzhnyi and Brown discussed the current situation at the front and agreed on issues of mutual strategic interest

Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi had a telephone conversation with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Brown. The Commander-in-Chief told what they talked about in his telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The press service of the Main Command reported that Zaluzhny briefed General Brown on the situation on the battlefield in general and in detail in certain areas of the front.

He also shared the results of the analysis of hostilities in 2023 and his forecasts for 2024. It is noted that the interlocutors exchanged views on issues of mutual strategic interest.

At the end of the conversation, Valeriy Zaluzhny thanked his American colleague and the entire U.S. people for their comprehensive support of Ukraine in its fight against the Russian aggressor.

Ukrainian defense forces destroyed a Russian A-50 aircraft and an enemy IL-22 air control center - Zaluzhnyi

Recall

On the same day, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi discussed the issue of routine maintenance of equipment with the Chief of Defense Staff of the Italian Armed Forces, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, and invited him to visit Ukraine.