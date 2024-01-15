Zaluzhnyi and Brown discussed the current situation at the front and agreed on issues of mutual strategic interest

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 22980 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 45379 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 34417 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 38589 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 112479 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117139 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 149272 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142742 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179169 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172799 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 69645 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 80473 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 102526 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 70697 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 46777 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 45387 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 112479 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 289738 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 256548 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 241538 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 22987 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 102526 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 149272 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 109784 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109595 views
Zaluzhnyi and Brown discussed the current situation at the front and agreed on issues of mutual strategic interest

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30221 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi briefed Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Brown on the situation on the battlefield and exchanged views on mutual strategic interests. Zaluzhny thanked the United States for its support in the fight against Russia.

Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi had a telephone conversation with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Brown. The Commander-in-Chief told what they talked about in his telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The press service of the Main Command reported that Zaluzhny briefed General Brown on the situation on the battlefield in general and in detail in certain areas of the front.

He also shared the results of the analysis of hostilities in 2023 and his forecasts for 2024. It is noted that the interlocutors exchanged views on issues of mutual strategic interest.

At the end of the conversation, Valeriy Zaluzhny thanked his American colleague and the entire U.S. people for their comprehensive support of Ukraine in its fight against the Russian aggressor.

Ukrainian defense forces destroyed a Russian A-50 aircraft and an enemy IL-22 air control center - Zaluzhnyi15.01.24, 11:40 • 30289 views

Recall

On the same day, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi discussed the issue of routine maintenance of equipment with the Chief of Defense Staff of the Italian Armed Forces, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, and invited him to visit Ukraine.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics

