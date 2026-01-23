To be offended by Zelenskyy's words is like being offended by a mirror: Ukraine reacted to Iran's criticism

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi published a series of harsh messages addressed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his speech in Davos and criticism of the suppression of protests in the Islamic Republic. Official Kyiv responded that taking offense at the words of the Ukrainian leader is like taking offense at a mirror, reports UNN.

Context

Aragchi stated that the President of Ukraine allegedly "milks American and European taxpayers to fill the pockets of his corrupt generals."

In addition, the Iranian Foreign Minister added that "the world is already tired of inept clowns."

"Unlike your army, which is supported by foreigners and full of mercenaries, we, Iranians, know how to defend ourselves and do not need to ask foreigners for help," Aragchi summarized.

Details

The reaction of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, was not long in coming.

To be offended by the words of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is like being offended by a mirror. As in Surah Az-Zukhruf (43:78): "We have certainly brought you the truth, but most of you have turned away from the truth." - Sybiha noted.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine added that the world is tired of jesters.

It is time for Tehran to stop drowning its own people in blood, lining its pockets and fueling numerous wars at the expense of Iranians who seek peace and a better life. - Sybiha summarized.

Iranian authorities demand ransom from families of dead protesters for release of bodies - BBC