To be offended by Zelenskyy's words is like being offended by a mirror: Ukraine reacted to Iran's criticism

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
07:10 PM • 1828 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
06:06 PM • 5598 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
03:12 PM • 16213 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
02:53 PM • 17324 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 15823 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 23328 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 48585 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
January 23, 11:40 AM • 21483 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
January 23, 11:04 AM • 24380 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 33220 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US judge expresses doubts about legality of Trump ballroom construction - The IndependentJanuary 23, 10:09 AM • 5632 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 19848 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 19581 views
"He hit my wife in the chest with the words 'you all f***ing annoy me'": Mykhailychenko commented on the incident with the beating of a plumber02:25 PM • 4744 views
Fedorov appointed an advisor on international projects who worked with Google and Microsoft04:14 PM • 9522 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?03:12 PM • 16218 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 48591 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 72619 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 68412 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 70830 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Mykhailo Fedorov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 19583 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 19849 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 36279 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 51660 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 46337 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
The Diplomat

To be offended by Zelenskyy's words is like being offended by a mirror: Ukraine reacted to Iran's criticism

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi sharply criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his speech in Davos. Official Kyiv responded that being offended by the Ukrainian leader's words is like being offended by a mirror.

To be offended by Zelenskyy's words is like being offended by a mirror: Ukraine reacted to Iran's criticism

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi published a series of harsh messages addressed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his speech in Davos and criticism of the suppression of protests in the Islamic Republic. Official Kyiv responded that taking offense at the words of the Ukrainian leader is like taking offense at a mirror, reports UNN.

Context

Aragchi stated that the President of Ukraine allegedly "milks American and European taxpayers to fill the pockets of his corrupt generals."

In addition, the Iranian Foreign Minister added that "the world is already tired of inept clowns."

"Unlike your army, which is supported by foreigners and full of mercenaries, we, Iranians, know how to defend ourselves and do not need to ask foreigners for help," Aragchi summarized.

Details

The reaction of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, was not long in coming.

To be offended by the words of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is like being offended by a mirror. As in Surah Az-Zukhruf (43:78): "We have certainly brought you the truth, but most of you have turned away from the truth."

- Sybiha noted.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine added that the world is tired of jesters.

It is time for Tehran to stop drowning its own people in blood, lining its pockets and fueling numerous wars at the expense of Iranians who seek peace and a better life.

- Sybiha summarized.

Iranian authorities demand ransom from families of dead protesters for release of bodies - BBC16.01.26, 05:39 • 4572 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
Skirmishes
Andriy Sybiha
Davos
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Kyiv