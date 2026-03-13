TikTok's parent company gains access to top Nvidia AI chips - WSJ

$44.160.1950.960.02
ukenru
Exclusive
March 12, 09:38 PM • 18692 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
Exclusive
March 12, 04:05 PM • 48151 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 45195 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 66985 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 36155 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 24375 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 19856 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
March 12, 11:13 AM • 23527 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
March 12, 09:02 AM • 40328 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
March 12, 07:14 AM • 50246 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
2m/s
47%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia earns an additional $150 million per day from oil – FTMarch 12, 11:01 PM • 4680 views
Explosions heard in Crimea and Sevastopol, air defense active and internet down - monitorsMarch 12, 11:18 PM • 7656 views
The Sahara Desert in Algeria was covered in snow due to an anomalous drop in temperaturePhotoMarch 12, 11:40 PM • 6444 views
Ukraine to be first to test new Michelangelo air defense dome from LeonardoMarch 12, 11:58 PM • 32819 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-1507:00 AM • 7154 views
Publications
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-1507:00 AM • 7164 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 66985 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors useMarch 12, 01:41 PM • 39634 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor marketMarch 12, 01:32 PM • 35081 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhotoMarch 12, 11:29 AM • 63664 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Ali Khamenei
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
Iraq
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wifeMarch 12, 05:23 PM • 21444 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideoMarch 12, 02:36 PM • 21479 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the rankingMarch 12, 02:24 PM • 19978 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first timeMarch 12, 12:00 PM • 36074 views
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 54859 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Financial Times
TikTok

TikTok's parent company gains access to top Nvidia AI chips - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1202 views

ByteDance plans to use 500 Nvidia Blackwell systems in Malaysia for AI development. The purchase is being made through partner Aolani Cloud.

TikTok's parent company gains access to top Nvidia AI chips - WSJ

TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, is increasing its computing power with high-performance Nvidia chips to realize its ambitions of becoming a global leader in artificial intelligence, The Wall Street Journal reports, writes UNN.

Details

TikTok's parent company, seeking global expansion, plans to use Blackwell processors, the export of which to China is prohibited.

According to sources familiar with the situation, ByteDance is collaborating with Southeast Asian company Aolani Cloud on plans to use approximately 500 Nvidia Blackwell computing systems in Malaysia, which amounts to about 36,000 B200 chips.

Users report outages in American TikTok and seem to be looking for alternatives - report28.01.26, 10:23 • 3823 views

As Reuters notes, the report states that the deployment of the equipment is likely to cost more than $2.5 billion, adding that Aolani currently uses equipment worth about $100 million.

According to the report, ByteDance plans to use the computing power for AI research and development outside of China and to meet the growing global demand for AI from its customers.

An Aolani representative told Reuters that the company fully complies with all applicable export control regulations and aims to provide cloud computing services to a multitude of companies in Asia and around the world.

Last month, Reuters reported that the United States was prepared to allow ByteDance to acquire Nvidia H200 chips, but the chipmaker did not agree to the proposed terms of their use, a source familiar with the situation said.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
AI (artificial intelligence)
Technology
ByteDance
TikTok
Malaysia
China