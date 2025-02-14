TikTok has returned to the American app stores Apple Store and Google Play

The popular Chinese application TikTok has reappeared in the Apple Store and Google Play in the United States. This is reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

It was seized due to the requirements of the US law, which obliged ByteDance to transfer control over the local segment of the platform to another owner.

Despite the threat of a total ban, the service managed to avoid a complete block. The deadlines for fulfilling the requirements were postponed earlier, but now the situation has changed after the US administration decided not to pursue claims against the companies that distribute the app.

TikTok, which has more than 170 million users in the United States, nevertheless, the future in the American market remains uncertain.

Recall

TikTok has allowed Android users in the US to download the app via APK from the official website. This comes amid demands that ByteDance sell the platform within 75 days or face a ban.

TikTok found a way to bypass US restrictions via APK file