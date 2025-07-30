$41.790.01
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 24663 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 37753 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 32936 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
July 29, 05:22 PM • 42130 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 29, 02:15 PM • 48375 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 65577 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 149709 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
July 29, 09:21 AM • 57588 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM • 74712 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
Three teenagers on a mattress were carried out to sea in Odesa: they were rescued

Kyiv • UNN

 • 904 views

On the "Zoloty Bereh" beach in Odesa, three teenagers on a mattress were carried out to sea; they were rescued. A similar incident occurred on the "Vidrada" beach with three men, who were also rescued.

Three teenagers on a mattress were carried out to sea in Odesa: they were rescued

In Odesa, three teenagers on a mattress were carried out to sea, they were rescued, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Three teenagers on a mattress were carried out to sea in Odesa: fortunately, they were rescued in time

- reported the State Emergency Service.

Details

The incident occurred at the "Zoloty Bereh" beach.

"At another Odesa beach - "Vidrada" - a similar situation occurred: three men were carried out to sea, they were also rescued," the State Emergency Service noted.

In total, over the past day, according to the State Emergency Service, four people died on water bodies in Ukraine - in Rivne, Sumy, Chernihiv regions and in Kyiv.

"Since the beginning of the year, water has claimed the lives of 539 people, including 49 children," the report says.

Up to half of water-related deaths in Ukraine due to alcohol: doctors name risks and give advice25.07.25, 16:36 • 3555 views

Julia Shramko

