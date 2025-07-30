Three teenagers on a mattress were carried out to sea in Odesa: they were rescued

In Odesa, three teenagers on a mattress were carried out to sea, they were rescued, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred at the "Zoloty Bereh" beach.

"At another Odesa beach - "Vidrada" - a similar situation occurred: three men were carried out to sea, they were also rescued," the State Emergency Service noted.

In total, over the past day, according to the State Emergency Service, four people died on water bodies in Ukraine - in Rivne, Sumy, Chernihiv regions and in Kyiv.

"Since the beginning of the year, water has claimed the lives of 539 people, including 49 children," the report says.

