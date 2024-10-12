Three Russian policemen were shot dead by unidentified persons in Ingushetia
In the Republic of Ingushetia, unidentified persons opened fire on a car with employees of the “E” center. Three policemen with the surname Aushev were killed, the deputy head of the center was not injured.
On the evening of Friday, October 11, in the Republic of Ingushetia, unidentified persons shot a car with Russian police officers. This was reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.
A car carrying employees of the local center "E" (ed. - fight against "extremists") was shot at the entrance to the city of Magas. The unknown gunmen fled the scene.
According to sources, three police officers were killed. It is noteworthy that all of them are surnamed Aushevs. Adam Khamkhoyev, deputy head of the center for combating "extremism" in Ingushetia, was also in the car. However, he was allegedly not injured.
In February of this year, the Ukrainian parliament passed a resolution recognizing the right of the Ingush people to an independent state and condemning Russia's crimes against them, including mass deportations and the seizure of territory.