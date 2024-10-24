Three people injured in Kharkiv region as a result of a KAB strike, and an enemy X-38 missile damaged a crossing
Kyiv • UNN
Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region injured 3 civilians, damaged more than 10 houses and a crossing. 75 people, including 5 children, were evacuated from Kupyansk district.
Yesterday, on October 23, three civilians were injured in the Kharkiv region as a result of shelling by Russian troops. More than 10 private houses, a kindergarten and outbuildings were damaged. The crossing point in Kupyansk-Kuzlovyi was damaged as a result of a missile strike. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.
Details
According to law enforcement, the Russian army fired at:
- с. Lesne - an air bomb hit the road. 12 private houses, a kindergarten, an outbuilding and garages were damaged. Three civilians were injured.
- с. Bezruky - a hit in the garden of a household. 7 houses, outbuildings and a garage were damaged. There were no casualties.
- с. Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi village - X-38 missile. The crossing point was damaged.
- м. Kupiansk - an unexploded barrage munition on the basis of an FPV drone was found. There were no casualties.
In addition, in the village of Velyka Komyshuvakha, a tractor reportedly hit a mine in a field on October 23 while working in the field. The driver, born in 1970, was injured.
Evacuation
Evacuations continue from the settlements that suffer from constant shelling by the Russian military and where mandatory evacuation has been announced. Police evacuated 75 people, including 5 children, from Kupyansk district.
