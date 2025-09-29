Three people detained in Chisinau for preparing post-election destabilization - police

Police and special services officers in Moldova have detained three individuals who were preparing mass riots after the end of voting and during a planned protest in the capital. Among them are two brothers who coordinated groups from the left bank of the Dniester. This is reported by UNN with reference to the police post of Moldova on social networks.

According to the investigation, the two brothers are suspected of involvement in local security forces on the left bank of the Dniester. They acted as leaders responsible for coordinating, monitoring, and logistically supporting groups that were supposed to create chaos in the capital after the elections.

Law enforcement officers had been monitoring them for about two months. During searches, pyrotechnic and flammable materials were seized from the detainees, which, according to the investigation, were planned to be used to provoke panic among protesters.

The police also reminded the organizers of the protests that they are responsible for holding the announced events and maintaining public order.

The National Police of Moldova stated that it would not allow violations of law and public order during the announced protests in Chisinau. Law enforcement officers warned of a strict crackdown on any attempts at destabilization or threats to citizens and national security.

