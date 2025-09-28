$41.490.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Preliminary results of parliamentary elections in Moldova: over 51% of protocols processed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1222 views

Over half of the votes in Moldova's parliamentary elections have been counted. The PAS party is leading with over 42% of the vote, followed by the "Blocul Patriotic" in second place, and the "Alternativa" bloc in third. Final results will be announced after all protocols have been processed.

Preliminary results of parliamentary elections in Moldova: over 51% of protocols processed

In the Republic of Moldova, over 51% of the protocols of precinct election commissions have been processed. Preliminary results show that the PAS party is confidently leading in the parliamentary elections. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official website of the Central Election Commission of Moldova.

Details

According to the Central Election Commission, as of the evening of September 28, 1174 out of 2274 protocols (51.63%) have been processed. Over 527 thousand voters have already cast their votes.

The Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) received the most support - 42.36% of the votes (223.3 thousand). Second place is taken by "Blocul Patriotic" with 29.95% (157.8 thousand), and third by the "Alternativa" bloc with 7.92% (41.7 thousand).

Recall

Parliamentary elections in the Republic of Moldova took place on September 28. More than 20 political forces and independent candidates participated in them. 

Also, the National Police of Moldova stated that it would not allow violations of the law and public order during the announced protests in Chisinau. Law enforcement officers warned of a strict suppression of any attempts at destabilization or threats to citizens and national security.

Veronika Marchenko

Politics
Chisinau
Moldova