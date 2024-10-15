Three more mobilization evasion schemes were eliminated, and 225 fake “students” were exposed in one of the universities
Kyiv • UNN
Law enforcement officers exposed corruption schemes in Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Zakarpattia. Among the organizers are heads of private universities and military registration and enlistment office officials who helped evade the draft for money.
Law enforcement officers eliminated three more corrupt schemes of mobilization evasion, which operated in Kyiv, Cherkasy and Zakarpattia. Among the organizers of the schemes are the heads of two private higher education institutions and officials of the Military Registration and Enlistment Commission. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.
For example, in Zakarpattia, the rector and vice-rector of a private university were detained for enrolling bachelor's degree candidates in their own and foreign universities without entrance exams.
Officials promised these "students" an unimpeded deferment. For this purpose, the management of the Transcarpathian university involved an official of the military law enforcement service in illegal activities.
After the SBU exposure, the local commission of the Uzhhorod Regional Military Commissariat canceled the previously granted deferments for 225 draft evaders who used the "student scheme.
In Kyiv region, the deputy director of a financial college and two of his subordinates were reportedly exposed for "retroactively" enrolling their clients in postgraduate programs.
To carry out the crime, the defendants "accompanied the admission" of the fugitives to a private research institute as students of a college where they did not actually study.
In this way, the evaders were able to defer mobilization and travel abroad. The cost of such "services" was up to 8 thousand US dollars per client.
Also in Cherkasy, three representatives of the military medical commission were exposed for selling fake conclusions about the unfitness for military service for health reasons to evaders.
The organizers involved a nurse in the illegal activity, who searched for potential clients and maintained communication between them and the defendants from the VLC.
At present, all the defendants have been served a notice of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:
- part 3 of Art. 369-2 (abuse of influence);
- Art. 28(2) and Art. 114-1(1) (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations during a special period, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).
The offenders face up to 8 years in prison.