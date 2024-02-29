Three in one morning: Ukrainian Defense Forces "canceled" two more Russian Su-34s

Today, the Defense Forces at the Avdiivka and Mariupol directions "canceled out" two more Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers. In total, the Defense Forces have already destroyed three enemy aircraft today, said Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reported on Thursday.

Looks like they don't get it! Russian pilots do not draw any conclusions; Today around 9.00 a.m. two more Su-34s of the occupiers were destroyed at the Avdiivka and Mariupol directions! - Oleshchuk wrote.

Earlier, UNN reported that another Russian Su-34 was downed.