Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
Putin says "a lot of crap" about Ukraine: Trump announced a "small surprise" for the Russian dictator
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Three MPs, two government members, 12 judges: in six months, the SBI sent over 4,000 cases to court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 321 views

The State Bureau of Investigation sent over 4,000 indictments to court in the first half of 2025. Among the 4,407 defendants are three people's deputies, two members of the Cabinet of Ministers, and 12 judges.

Three MPs, two government members, 12 judges: in six months, the SBI sent over 4,000 cases to court

The State Bureau of Investigation reported on the results of its work in exposing and prosecuting individuals involved in grave and especially grave crimes, including corruption offenses committed by officials in the current year. In 6 months, SBI employees sent more than 4,000 indictments to court, among the defendants of which are both people's deputies and members of the Cabinet of Ministers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI report.

Details

These proceedings involve 4,407 individuals. Among them:

  • 1 official of category "A";
    • 3 People's Deputies of Ukraine;
      • 2 members of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine;
        • 12 judges;
          • 838 law enforcement officers;
            • 26 tax officials;
              • 59 customs officers;
                • 70 employees of the State Criminal Executive Service;
                  • 80 forestry protection employees;
                    • 49 rescuers and civil defense employees.

                      During the first half of the year, 8,844 people were notified of suspicion, and 1,138 people were detained.

                      As of July 2025, the SBI has 208,092 criminal proceedings. In 2025, 107,805 were initiated, and 13,640 were completed.

                      Instead of the front, he sent soldiers to do repairs in an apartment: the SBI detained a commander of a military unit in the Odesa region30.04.25, 11:23 • 10013 views

                      Recall

                      At the beginning of the year, the SBI announced suspicion to the current People's Deputy of Ukraine from the "Batkivshchyna" party, Kostiantyn Bondarev, for organizing the illegal transfer of his acquaintances abroad. He sent letters on his behalf to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine requesting permission for men to leave under the guise of drivers who were allegedly supposed to accompany him abroad.

                      This year, the SBI also reported suspicion of high treason under martial law to the People's Deputy from "Servant of the People", Yevhen Shevchenko.

                      In addition, the SBI reported suspicion to the son of the current People's Deputy of Ukraine from "European Solidarity" Andriy Lopushansky. He is suspected of embezzling funds from one of the village communities in Lviv Oblast. As a result of illegal activities, the state suffered damages of almost one million hryvnias.

                      Ex-official of the Ministry of Defense served with suspicion notice for official negligence causing damages of about UAH 2 billion04.07.25, 13:31 • 1257 views

                      Liliia Naboka

                      Liliia Naboka

                      PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
