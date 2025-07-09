Three MPs, two government members, 12 judges: in six months, the SBI sent over 4,000 cases to court

The State Bureau of Investigation reported on the results of its work in exposing and prosecuting individuals involved in grave and especially grave crimes, including corruption offenses committed by officials in the current year. In 6 months, SBI employees sent more than 4,000 indictments to court, among the defendants of which are both people's deputies and members of the Cabinet of Ministers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI report.

These proceedings involve 4,407 individuals. Among them:

1 official of category "A";

3 People's Deputies of Ukraine;

2 members of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine;

12 judges;

838 law enforcement officers;

26 tax officials;

59 customs officers;

70 employees of the State Criminal Executive Service;

80 forestry protection employees;

49 rescuers and civil defense employees.

During the first half of the year, 8,844 people were notified of suspicion, and 1,138 people were detained.

As of July 2025, the SBI has 208,092 criminal proceedings. In 2025, 107,805 were initiated, and 13,640 were completed.

At the beginning of the year, the SBI announced suspicion to the current People's Deputy of Ukraine from the "Batkivshchyna" party, Kostiantyn Bondarev, for organizing the illegal transfer of his acquaintances abroad. He sent letters on his behalf to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine requesting permission for men to leave under the guise of drivers who were allegedly supposed to accompany him abroad.

This year, the SBI also reported suspicion of high treason under martial law to the People's Deputy from "Servant of the People", Yevhen Shevchenko.

In addition, the SBI reported suspicion to the son of the current People's Deputy of Ukraine from "European Solidarity" Andriy Lopushansky. He is suspected of embezzling funds from one of the village communities in Lviv Oblast. As a result of illegal activities, the state suffered damages of almost one million hryvnias.

