Instead of the front, he sent soldiers to do repairs in an apartment: the SBI detained a commander of a military unit in the Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 954 views

The commander of the military unit forced the soldiers to do repairs in his mother-in-law's apartment in Podilsk. As a result, the state suffered losses of more than 500,000 hryvnias.

Instead of the front, he sent soldiers to do repairs in an apartment: the SBI detained a commander of a military unit in the Odesa region

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have notified the detained commander of one of the military units of suspicion, who used subordinates to satisfy his own needs. This was reported by the press service of the SBI, reports UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, in December 2024, the commander sent four servicemen to repair an apartment in the city of Podilsk. The official registered the property in the name of his common-law wife's mother.

During December 2024 – April 2025, the soldiers were engaged not in performing combat missions, but in repairs. They laid tiles, installed plumbing, plastered walls, etc.

Also, the soldiers received combat payments despite being absent from service. As a result, the state suffered losses of more than 500,000 hryvnias. At this time, other military units were performing combat missions on the front line.

The commander of the unit was detained directly in the apartment where he was doing repairs: the military rank of the offender is lieutenant colonel.

He was notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or official authority by a military official under martial law). The sanction of the article provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for him and removing him from his post is currently being resolved, the SBI said.

Illegally оформлено бойові виплати на almost 5 million UAH: The SBI exposed an official from one of the military units23.04.25, 01:02 • 3825 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
Podilsk
