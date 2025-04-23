Illegally оформлено бойові виплати на almost 5 million UAH: The SBI exposed an official from one of the military units

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) exposed an official of one of the military units stationed in Vinnytsia region. The investigation established that he illegally оформлював combat payments for almost UAH 5 million. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

SBI employees have notified the deputy commander of one of the military units stationed in Vinnytsia region of suspicion.

The investigation established that in 2022, the official groundlessly оформлював combat payments to servicemen who were actually in the rear - the statement reads.

It is noted that in the period from September to December 2022, 62 servicemen of the unit were sent to perform tasks in the Kyiv region, which at that time did not belong to the areas of combat operations.

Despite this, the official issued false certificates of alleged direct participation of these servicemen in combat operations. On the basis of these documents, they were illegally charged and paid an additional monetary reward in the total amount of UAH 4.8 million - reported in the State Bureau of Investigation.

The deputy commander was notified of suspicion of negligent attitude to military service, which caused grave consequences under martial law (Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 8 years.

