Three dead and six wounded as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk region

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 09:47 PM • 14161 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:59 PM • 40750 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
July 19, 05:24 PM • 30163 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 32527 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 98936 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 223529 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 108654 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 98920 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 97077 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 77771 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
95%
742mm
Popular news
Ship ran aground in Sweden: 87 people evacuatedJuly 19, 10:44 PM • 3618 views
Alliance must follow Ukraine's innovations - NATO's Supreme Allied Commander EuropeJuly 20, 12:02 AM • 5776 views
Tourist boat capsizes in Vietnam: at least 27 dead, including childrenJuly 20, 12:16 AM • 7300 views
Explosions, fires in buildings, burning cars: UAVs attacked Moscow and Moscow Oblast01:19 AM • 17136 views
"Sleeping Prince" dies in Saudi Arabia after more than 20 years in a coma01:49 AM • 11318 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 223536 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 148075 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 215364 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 236432 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 413815 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Usyk
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
United States
London
Sweden
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 20461 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 98944 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 143617 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 146350 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 151064 views
Actual
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
Pantsir missile system
Truth Social
M1 Abrams

Three dead and six wounded as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1014 views

On July 19, three civilians were killed in Russian shelling in Donetsk region in Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, and Raiske. Six more people, including four from Kostiantynivka and two from Raiske, were wounded.

Three dead and six wounded as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk region

As a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region on July 19, three civilians were killed and six more people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration (RMA) Vadym Filashkin, according to UNN.

On July 19, Russians killed 3 residents of Donetsk region: in Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, and Raiske.

- the official's post reads.

According to him, among the injured are also: four residents of Kostiantynivka, two people in Raiske.

Recall

On Saturday, July 19, explosions occurred in occupied Donetsk, as a result of which the city center came under attack. An automatic shutdown of 7 transformer substations in the Voroshylovsky district was recorded, leaving 200 subscribers and 2 hospitals without electricity.

In Donetsk region, the territory where the curfew will be in effect from 3:00 PM to 11:00 AM has been expanded - OMA18.07.25, 17:43 • 6560 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Vadym Filashkin
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Konstantinovka
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9