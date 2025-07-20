Three dead and six wounded as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk region

As a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region on July 19, three civilians were killed and six more people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration (RMA) Vadym Filashkin, according to UNN.

On July 19, Russians killed 3 residents of Donetsk region: in Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, and Raiske. - the official's post reads.

According to him, among the injured are also: four residents of Kostiantynivka, two people in Raiske.

Recall

On Saturday, July 19, explosions occurred in occupied Donetsk, as a result of which the city center came under attack. An automatic shutdown of 7 transformer substations in the Voroshylovsky district was recorded, leaving 200 subscribers and 2 hospitals without electricity.

