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Three days of unsettled weather — rain, colder temperatures and frost are returning to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5566 views

Rain, heavy precipitation in some regions and colder temperatures are expected in Ukraine in the coming days. Frost of up to 3° is possible in the west.

Three days of unsettled weather — rain, colder temperatures and frost are returning to Ukraine
Illustrative photo

Rain is returning to Ukraine, along with colder weather and, in some places, frost on the soil surface, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Unsettled weather is expected over the next three days: moderate rains, with locally heavy rains on October 11 in most western regions and on October 12 in Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions; in the east, and on October 12–13 in the west of the country, there will be no precipitation 

- forecasters reported.

The wind is expected to be southerly, shifting to northwesterly, at 5–12 m/s. 

Temperatures will be 6–14° at night; on October 12–13, 1–6° above zero in the west of the country, with frost of 0–3° on the soil surface; 18–25° during the day, and tomorrow in the western regions, on Monday and Tuesday across Ukraine, except for the south and east, 10–17°.

Rain will affect the west, north and Vinnytsia region — weather forecast for Sunday, October 1110.10.26, 17:19 • 11125 views

Antonina Tumanova

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Ukrhydrometcenter
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Khmelnytskyi Oblast
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