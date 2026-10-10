Rain will affect the west, north and Vinnytsia region — weather forecast for Sunday, October 11

On Sunday, October 11, there will be rain in some regions of Ukraine, while the rest of the country will remain dry. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

At night in the Precarpathian and Zakarpattia regions, and during the day in the western and northern regions and Vinnytsia region, there will be moderate rain, with locally heavy rain in the west of the country. At night and in the morning, there will be fog in some areas in the south and east of the country - the weather forecasters said in a statement.

Temperatures will be 6–11°C at night, reaching 15°C in the south of the country; 19–24°C during the day, and 12–17°C in the western regions. Winds will be predominantly southerly, at 7–12 m/s.

Previously

Forecaster Natalia Didenko reported that Saturday would be dry and warm in Ukraine, with temperatures reaching +24°C. On Sunday, rain would spread to the west, Vinnytsia region and the north, while temperatures in Kyiv would rise to +21°.